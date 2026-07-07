Cardi B channels divine glamour in Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' couture; fans call her ‘walking art’ and 'princess goddess'

The dress stood out for its architectural craftsmanship . Multiple pearl-encrusted straps elegantly draped over her shoulders, while the fitted bodice flowed into an intricately embellished waist adorned with handcrafted embroidery, beadwork and sculptural fringes. The dramatic peplum-like detailing echoed the elaborate ornamentation seen on ancient temple deities, seamlessly blending fashion with art.

The Grammy-winning rapper embodied the divine feminine in an ethereal ivory couture creation that perfectly reflected the spirit of Rahul Mishra's Devi collection. The sculptural gown featured a body-contouring silhouette with an illusion bodice hand-embroidered to resemble an ancient stone sculpture. Delicate pearl and crystal embellishments traced ornate jewellery-inspired motifs across the neckline and torso, creating the illusion of layered ceremonial necklaces carved into marble.

Cardi B made a dramatic return to the front row at Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday as she attended Rahul Mishra 's Fall 2026 couture presentation. Known for embracing head-to-toe runway looks, the rapper arrived in a stunning white custom ensemble from Mishra's latest Devi collection.

She completed the look with equally regal styling. Her jet-black hair was parted down the middle and styled into a long braided ponytail, while an ornate crystal headpiece rested on her forehead, reminiscent of a traditional maang tikka. She accessorised with cascading diamond earrings, allowing the couture craftsmanship to remain the focal point.

Her beauty look was soft yet striking, featuring bronzed skin, sculpted cheeks, softly smoked eyes, dramatic fluttery lashes, razor-sharp winged eyeliner and glossy nude lips. A tiny crystal embellishment placed beneath one eye added a celestial touch, completing the goddess-inspired aesthetic.

Cardi B calls Rahul Mishra's show 'princess treatment' Ahead of the show, Cardi B took to Instagram on July 6 to share a carousel of photos from the event. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “I'm only accepting princess treatment 🤍 @rahulmishra_7 what a show.” The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments, with Rahul Mishra himself replying, “Thank You Cardi for being there, means a lot to us.”

"One of your BEST looks! Absolutely beautiful," wrote one fan, while another simply called it "Immaculate." "The song choice, the fit, the hair & makeup. Nobody is touching you!" praised another user. "Cleopatra who? It's CARDIIII B," quipped one admirer, while another gushed, "Wow, this dress is sickening!!!" Others hailed Cardi as "a goddess," "princess goddess," and "walking art," with several fans describing her look as "multi-million dollar art" and crowning her the "Queen of the Damned."

About Rahul Mishra's Fall 2026 couture collection Titled 'Devi', the collection draws inspiration from ancient Hindu goddess sculptures that embody feminine power. Mishra translated these influences into intricately hand-beaded, embroidered and hand-painted couture in shades of white, grey, black, bronze and gold. The white ensembles showcased on the runway featured draped silhouettes, jewellery-inspired embellishments and sculptural detailing.

Speaking about the collection on Instagram, Rahul Mishra wrote, "The collection is almost like time travel. We have created something which takes all the symbolisms of an ancient sculpture, which probably is more than 2,000 years old, found in the southern part of India. All the jewellery built into a stone-like surface is created from that. It is as if we are reliving couture with the same ideas that inspired these sculptures and the muses behind them."