Isha Ambani stuns in Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' couture at Paris Fashion Week, carries Nita Ambani's rare diamond Birkin bag
Isha Ambani dazzled in Rahul Mishra's sculpted couture at Paris Couture Week, pairing it with diamond Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin once spotted with Nita Ambani.
Isha Ambani made a striking style statement as she attended designer Rahul Mishra's debut of his 'Devi' collection at Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6. Known for her stunning fashion choices and love for exquisite couture paired with opulent jewellery, Isha once again turned heads in a sculpted grey ensemble. While her elegant look commanded attention, it was her dazzling diamond-encrusted handbag with a special connection that emerged as the ultimate showstopper. (Also read: Isha Ambani makes a statement in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture; her striking blue neckline is impossible to miss )
Isha Ambani dazzles in sculpted Rahul Mishra couture
Isha wore a custom strapless gown featuring a structured corset bodice that beautifully accentuated her silhouette. Intricately embellished with tonal embroidery, crystals, sequins and three-dimensional beadwork, the bodice was designed to resemble cascading necklaces draped over the garment, showcasing Rahul's exceptional couture craftsmanship. The metallic grey hue added depth and sophistication, while the sculpted silhouette gave the look a regal yet contemporary appeal.
The fitted bodice transitioned into a draped midi skirt, detailed with gathered folds and hand-embroidered floral appliqués along the waist, creating the illusion of fabric gracefully wrapped around the body. A sheer matching stole, delicately draped across her shoulders and flowing down the back, softened the structured look and added an ethereal touch.
Nita Ambani's Hermès Birkin worth crores
Isha accessorised her couture look with diamond stud earrings, a delicate diamond pendant necklace, a statement ring and matching heels, but all eyes were on the miniature Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin she carried to Rahul Mishra's Haute Couture show. Regarded as one of the world's rarest and most expensive handbags, the exquisite piece is crafted from 18-karat white gold and encrusted with 3,025 diamonds totalling 111.09 carats, blurring the line between a handbag and high jewellery.
The dazzling accessory also has an Ambani connection. The same coveted Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin was previously spotted with Nita Ambani, who carried it to an event years ago, making Isha's choice a stylish nod to her mother's iconic luxury collection.
Her beauty look was equally sophisticated, with her hair styled into a sleek high bun that highlighted her sharp features. She opted for softly sculpted makeup featuring defined brows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, subtle contouring, a warm blush and a nude matte lip, allowing the couture creation to remain the focal point.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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