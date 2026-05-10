Radhika Merchant channels Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy's style in saree-inspired Givenchy haute couture look

At the opening of the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, Radhika Merchant delivered a striking fashion moment in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble that beautifully merged classic Western couture with the timeless elegance of the Indian saree. At Venice Biennale, Radhika Merchant's haute couture look pays homage to fashion history. (Instagram)

Draped in a soft powder blue silhouette, Radhika’s look featured a fluid one-shoulder design adorned with delicate embellishments. The outfit was paired with matching opera gloves and statement diamond jewellery, elevating the old-Hollywood glamour of the look while maintaining a graceful modern aesthetic. (Also read: Nita Ambani dazzles in handwoven Banarasi saree crafted over 5 months and rare gemstone jewels at Venice Biennale dinner )

A couture look inspired by the elegance of saree The ensemble served as a contemporary interpretation of the saree through the lens of haute couture. The draped silhouette paid homage to legendary designer Hubert de Givenchy’s long-standing fascination with Indian draping styles and the refined elegance of the saree.

The look also referenced the iconic toga-saree-inspired gowns created by Givenchy for Audrey Hepburn, particularly the unforgettable silhouettes seen in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The soft draping and sculpted elegance echoed the sophistication that defined Hepburn’s fashion legacy.