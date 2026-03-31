Radhika Merchant flaunts prettiest lilac watch worth ₹21 crore at IPL 2026; it's ultra-rare with only 10 pieces in world
At the IPL 2026 opener, Radhika Merchant kept her look simple and understated, but it was her ultra-rare lilac Richard Mille watch that stole the spotlight.
Radhika Merchant was spotted alongside Nita Ambani and other family members at the opening clash of the Indian Premier League 2026, the high-voltage Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on March 29. While she kept her outfit refreshingly simple and understated, it was her watch that truly stole the spotlight. The Ambani family’s ‘choti bahu’ elevated her look with a dreamy lilac Richard Mille timepiece, an ultra-rare creation reportedly limited to just a handful of pieces worldwide, complete with a jaw-dropping price tag. (Also read: Nita Ambani swaps couture for simple casual look at IPL 2026, Isha and Radhika Merchant rock Mumbai Indians-coded tops )
About Radhika Merchant’s watch
The standout accessory on Radhika’s wrist was the exquisite RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire from Richard Mille. Drawing inspiration from the crystalline transparency of oceans and the grandeur of Gothic architecture, the timepiece is designed as an ethereal, almost sculptural creation.
What makes this watch truly exceptional is its fully skeletonised design, offering an unobstructed view of the intricate movement. The model comes in three variations, with the lilac pink sapphire version, like the one spotted on Radhika, limited to just 10 pieces worldwide. Its translucent case subtly diffuses colour and light, creating a soft, dreamy hue that instantly sets it apart from conventional luxury watches.
Crafting the watch is no small feat. The case, carved entirely from solid sapphire blocks, requires over 1,000 hours of machining, including nearly 40 days of continuous grinding. Known for its extreme hardness and scratch resistance, sapphire demands incredible precision, with components assembled at micron-level tolerances.
Its tripartite case is engineered for durability while maintaining a delicate aesthetic, complete with water resistance and titanium screws. Inside, a titanium baseplate anchors the movement, while the flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock completes a full rotation every 60 seconds. The timepiece also offers a power reserve of up to 65 hours.
How much it cost
According to the Instagram page theindianhorology, Radhika Merchant’s ultra-rare Richard Mille timepiece comes with a staggering price tag of $2.26 million (approximately ₹21.39 crore).
Apart from Radhika, global names like Travis Scott, Rafael Nadal and Lewis Hamilton are known for sporting ultra-rare pieces from Richard Mille’s most exclusive collections. While not all have been seen wearing the exact RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire, they are part of the elite circle often associated with such high-complication, limited-edition timepieces.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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