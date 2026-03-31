Radhika Merchant flaunts prettiest lilac watch worth ₹21 crore at IPL 2026; it's ultra-rare with only 10 pieces in world

What makes this watch truly exceptional is its fully skeletonised design, offering an unobstructed view of the intricate movement. The model comes in three variations, with the lilac pink sapphire version, like the one spotted on Radhika, limited to just 10 pieces worldwide. Its translucent case subtly diffuses colour and light, creating a soft, dreamy hue that instantly sets it apart from conventional luxury watches.

The standout accessory on Radhika ’s wrist was the exquisite RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire from Richard Mille. Drawing inspiration from the crystalline transparency of oceans and the grandeur of Gothic architecture, the timepiece is designed as an ethereal, almost sculptural creation.

Radhika Merchant was spotted alongside Nita Ambani and other family members at the opening clash of the Indian Premier League 2026, the high-voltage Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on March 29. While she kept her outfit refreshingly simple and understated, it was her watch that truly stole the spotlight. The Ambani family’s ‘choti bahu’ elevated her look with a dreamy lilac Richard Mille timepiece, an ultra-rare creation reportedly limited to just a handful of pieces worldwide, complete with a jaw-dropping price tag. (Also read: Nita Ambani swaps couture for simple casual look at IPL 2026, Isha and Radhika Merchant rock Mumbai Indians-coded tops )

Crafting the watch is no small feat. The case, carved entirely from solid sapphire blocks, requires over 1,000 hours of machining, including nearly 40 days of continuous grinding. Known for its extreme hardness and scratch resistance, sapphire demands incredible precision, with components assembled at micron-level tolerances.

Its tripartite case is engineered for durability while maintaining a delicate aesthetic, complete with water resistance and titanium screws. Inside, a titanium baseplate anchors the movement, while the flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock completes a full rotation every 60 seconds. The timepiece also offers a power reserve of up to 65 hours.

How much it cost According to the Instagram page theindianhorology, Radhika Merchant’s ultra-rare Richard Mille timepiece comes with a staggering price tag of $2.26 million (approximately ₹21.39 crore).

Apart from Radhika, global names like Travis Scott, Rafael Nadal and Lewis Hamilton are known for sporting ultra-rare pieces from Richard Mille’s most exclusive collections. While not all have been seen wearing the exact RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire, they are part of the elite circle often associated with such high-complication, limited-edition timepieces.