Sonam Kapoor in a chic gown that shows off her baby bump and blinding sapphire earrings looks ethereal at an event

Pregnant with her second child, the 40-year-old actor showcased her baby bump in a stunning navy blue gown at an event, immediately sparking reactions from fashion enthusiasts and fans online. She attended an event hosted by the luxury makeup, skincare, and fragrance label Lancôme, where she was announced as their first Indian brand ambassador.

Sonam Kapoor's second pregnancy at 40 is a joy for fashion enthusiasts as the actor sets new rules for maternity dressing , giving a masterclass in how to look ethereal while flaunting a baby bump. Recently, she attended an event dressed in a navy blue gown.

Let's decode her look in the ensemble The navy blue gown in a shimmering velvet fabric features elegant design elements that make Sonam Kapoor's maternity look truly stunning. It has a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline that flaunts her decolletage, full-length, fitted sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette that shows off her baby bump, a flowy skirt, and a floor-grazing hem.

To style the ensemble, Sonam chose minimal yet sparkling jewels, including dazzling sapphire earrings and a matching statement ring. Meanwhile, for her tresses, she chose to leave them loose and style them in a slicked-back style with a centre parting.

Lastly, shimmery pearl manicured nails, feathered brows, muted brown eye shadow, a generous coat of mascara on the lashes, glowing rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.

Social media was instantly flooded with comments ranging from high praise for Sonam's style to appreciation for her maternity ensembles. One user wrote, “She is looking so pretty.” Another commented, “No one does it like Sonam Kapoor.” A user commented, “God bless her with a beautiful baby.”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022.