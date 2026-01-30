Loved Alia Bhatt’s simple white suit? Try these 8 kurta pant sets to look as elegant as her

Celebrity outfits often feel aspirational but unattainable, especially when it comes to minimal ethnic wear that looks effortlessly elegant. Alia Bhatt’s recent outing with Ranbir Kapoor changed that narrative. Her simple white kurta set proved that timeless Indian silhouettes don’t need heavy embroidery or luxury price tags to make an impact. Alia Bhatt in a simple white suit is a reminder that beauty lies in simplicity and elegance. (Instagram/TheLoom) Alia Bhatt wore a White Lace Work Cotton Dobby Kurta with Pants from the brand The Loom. Priced at ₹4,999, the A-line kurta is defined by delicate organza lace insertion, and intricate pleat detailing on the body, sleeves, and pants' hemline. You can now recreate that serene, polished vibe with affordable white kurta pant sets that work for everyday wear, office, brunches, and festive moments alike. 8 White kurta pant sets inspired by Alia Bhatt's look:

This kurta set is ideal for those who like their whites softened with subtle prints. The rayon blend fabric drapes beautifully on the body, offering comfort throughout long days while still looking polished. The straight-cut kurta creates a clean silhouette, while the coordinated dupatta completes the look without feeling heavy or overdressed. Styling tip: Pair with flat sandals, a neutral tote, and soft makeup for effortless day outings or casual lunches.

Minimal and refined, this solid white kurta set mirrors the simplicity of Alia Bhatt’s look. The V-neck adds a contemporary touch, while the cotton fabric ensures breathability. Its knee-length cut and tailored pants make it a versatile choice for office wear, meetings, or low-key social gatherings. Styling tip: Style with a bun, stud earrings, and classic juttis for a clean, modern ethnic look.

Delicate chikankari embroidery gives this A-line kurta set a timeless appeal. The silhouette feels light and flowy, making it flattering across body types. The soft fabric and thoughtful detailing make it perfect for daytime festivities, family gatherings, or summer celebrations. Styling tip: Elevate the look with silver jewellery and embroidered footwear for an elegant ethnic ensemble.

A true classic, this chikankari cotton kurti is a wardrobe essential. Crafted from breathable cotton, it’s designed for comfort in warm weather while still looking refined. The intricate embroidery adds texture without overpowering the simplicity of the white base. Styling tip: Team it with straight white pants and a soft dupatta for a traditional yet airy summer look.

This set strikes the perfect balance between everyday wear and occasion dressing. The subtle embroidery enhances the kurta without making it look festive-heavy, while the rayon blend fabric keeps it lightweight and comfortable. Styling tip: Add nude heels and a structured handbag to transition seamlessly from day to evening.

Designed for all-day comfort, this cotton blend kurta set features gentle prints that add character while staying understated. It’s perfect for errands, casual workdays, or travel, offering ease without compromising on style. Styling tip: Finish with oxidised earrings and comfortable flats for a relaxed, lived-in aesthetic.

For those who want Alia-inspired elegance with a festive twist, this Anarkali set delivers. The silk fabric adds richness, while the embroidery keeps it graceful rather than overpowering. The palazzos ensure comfort while enhancing the flowy silhouette. Styling tip: Style with statement earrings and soft curls for weddings or festive evenings.

Versatile and practical, this kurta set is designed for everyday elegance. The rayon viscose fabric feels soft on the skin, and the straight fit keeps the look timeless. It works equally well for office wear and casual festive occasions. Styling tip: Pair with minimal makeup, a watch, and classic mojris for a polished daily outfit. Alia Bhatt's white suit moment reinforces one simple truth that timeless style is rooted in simplicity. With breathable fabrics, clean silhouettes, and thoughtful details, white kurta pant sets remain one of the most versatile investments in ethnic fashion.

8 White kurta pant sets inspired by Alia Bhatt's look: FAQs Why are white kurta sets always in style? White is seasonless, versatile, and instantly elevates simple silhouettes. Are these kurta sets suitable for summer? Most options use cotton or rayon blends, making them ideal for warm weather. How can I maintain white ethnic wear? Wash separately, avoid harsh detergents, and store away from direct sunlight. Can white kurta sets be worn beyond casual outings? Yes, depending on fabric and embroidery, they work for office wear, festive events, and even weddings.