Sonam Kapoor boldly flaunts her ‘baby bump’ in all-black outfit, shows moms-to-be how to look stylish during pregnancy

For the look, Sonam wore a black high-neck crop top paired with a long-sleeve blazer featuring a double collar and notch lapel. Instead of the usual pantsuit, she swapped it for a long, pencil-fit maxi skirt, giving the outfit a chic, maternity-friendly twist.

Sonam brightened up our Monday blues on January 19 with a series of Instagram pictures captioned, “Mama’s day out.” In the shots, she boldly flaunts her baby bump in an all-black outfit, proving that moms-to-be don’t have to hide behind loose clothes, they can stay chic and confident throughout pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor proves once again why she’s the ultimate fashionista. The 40-year-old actor, currently expecting her second child, recently flaunted her baby bump in a gorgeous maternity photoshoot, serving major style inspiration. Let’s decode her outfit and take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s 800 sq ft Bandra apartment turned private guesthouse that feels like mini art gallery )

How she styled her outfit With the help of celebrity stylist and her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam elevated her maternity look with a delicate diamond pendant necklace, a trendy chain around her waist, multiple rings stacked glamorously on her fingers, and a sleek black Hermès bucket bag.

Assisted by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Sonam opted for a glamorous makeup look with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, plenty of highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Her long, luscious tresses were left loose with a middle parting, cascading beautifully over her shoulders, completing a glamorous look.

Besides expecting her second child, Sonam is already a mother to her three-year-old son, Vayu, whom she and Anand Ahuja welcomed in 2022.

(Also read: Sonam Kapoor at 40 wore 'the best pregnancy saree look of all time'? Fans give verdict: 'My mom wore this in 1995' )