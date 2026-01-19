Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sonam Kapoor boldly flaunts her ‘baby bump’ in all-black outfit, shows moms-to-be how to look stylish during pregnancy

    Sonam Kapoor’s latest maternity photoshoot is pure style goals, as she flaunts her baby bump in all-black ensemble, offering fashion inspiration for moms-to-be.

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 8:48 PM IST
    By Akanksha Agnihotri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sonam Kapoor proves once again why she’s the ultimate fashionista. The 40-year-old actor, currently expecting her second child, recently flaunted her baby bump in a gorgeous maternity photoshoot, serving major style inspiration. Let’s decode her outfit and take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s 800 sq ft Bandra apartment turned private guesthouse that feels like mini art gallery )

    Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in stylish black outfit. (Instagram/@sonamkapoor )
    Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in stylish black outfit. (Instagram/@sonamkapoor )

    Sonam Kapoor rocks stunning maternity look

    Sonam brightened up our Monday blues on January 19 with a series of Instagram pictures captioned, “Mama’s day out.” In the shots, she boldly flaunts her baby bump in an all-black outfit, proving that moms-to-be don’t have to hide behind loose clothes, they can stay chic and confident throughout pregnancy.

    For the look, Sonam wore a black high-neck crop top paired with a long-sleeve blazer featuring a double collar and notch lapel. Instead of the usual pantsuit, she swapped it for a long, pencil-fit maxi skirt, giving the outfit a chic, maternity-friendly twist.

    How she styled her outfit

    With the help of celebrity stylist and her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam elevated her maternity look with a delicate diamond pendant necklace, a trendy chain around her waist, multiple rings stacked glamorously on her fingers, and a sleek black Hermès bucket bag.

    Assisted by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Sonam opted for a glamorous makeup look with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, plenty of highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Her long, luscious tresses were left loose with a middle parting, cascading beautifully over her shoulders, completing a glamorous look.

    Besides expecting her second child, Sonam is already a mother to her three-year-old son, Vayu, whom she and Anand Ahuja welcomed in 2022.

    (Also read: Sonam Kapoor at 40 wore 'the best pregnancy saree look of all time'? Fans give verdict: 'My mom wore this in 1995' )

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/Sonam Kapoor Boldly Flaunts Her ‘baby Bump’ In All-black Outfit, Shows Moms-to-be How To Look Stylish During Pregnancy
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes