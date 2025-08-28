Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s 800 sq ft Bandra apartment turned private guesthouse that feels like mini art gallery

Sonam Kapoor, apart from having an amazing taste in fashion, is also a design enthusiast, and her homes are a reflection of it. After owning stunning apartments in Mumbai and London, the 40-year-old actor has now transformed her newly acquired 800-square-foot Bandra apartment into a private guesthouse for visiting friends and family. (Also read: Step inside Rakesh Roshan's lavish Khandala mansion with private cinema, ‘Olympic size pool’ and huge Shiva statue ) Explore Sonam Kapoor's stunning 800-sq-ft Bandra home with unique decor. (Instagram)

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Bandra home

On August 26, Architectural Digest shared a tour of her stunning abode. Sonam’s home spans over 800 sq ft, thoughtfully designed with an open living and dining area, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Much of the décor draws inspiration from the bold, striking wallpapers she personally selected in London, giving the space a distinctly personal touch.

The living and dining area exudes an intimate, vintage botanical vibe, blending new pieces with antiques from Kapoor’s extensive personal collection.

From colourful ceilings to elegant bedrooms

Colour plays a central role throughout the home. The ceiling is painted in a muted olive tone, complementing a deep inky blue sofa and layered with textured furnishings in various shades of green and blue. Rich, burnished wooden elements add warmth and a rustic charm to the interiors. This visual language continues in the bedrooms.

The guest room features teal and burnt terracotta wallpaper paired with an ochre ceiling, creating a cosy, dreamlike atmosphere. In the master bedroom, a wicker bed is paired with an antique dressing table from Sonam’s personal collection, blending elegance with intimacy.

Kapoor’s aesthetic is refreshingly contrarian, despite the glamour associated with her life, her home remains warm, inviting, and entirely unique.

Apart from her newly designed Bandra apartment, Sonam also owns another stunning home in Mumbai that showcases her love for maximalist interiors and antique pieces. This residence is a visual treat, brimming with eclectic décor, rich textures, and carefully curated furnishings that reflect her distinctive style. Click here to take a closer look at this exquisite space.