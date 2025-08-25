Step inside Rakesh Roshan's lavish Khandala mansion with private cinema, ‘Olympic size pool’ and huge Shiva statue

Indian film producer and director Rakesh Roshan resides in a lavish Khandala mansion with his wife Pinkie Roshan. On August 25, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan offered fans a glimpse inside the grand home. With its sprawling garden, Olympic-sized pool, chic interiors, and even a private cinema, the mansion is nothing short of a luxurious retreat. (Also read: Step inside Boman Irani’s gorgeous Mumbai home with ‘London ka kitchen’ that Farah Khan couldn’t stop praising. Watch ) Farah Khan tours Rakesh Roshan's lavish home featuring expansive spaces and chic interiors.

Inside Rakesh Roshan's lavish Khandala mansion

As Farah steps into the grand Khandala home of the director, her first reaction says it all: “Guys, this place is so huge, I’ll get lost.” Taking in the sheer scale of the property, she quips, “This is not even a home, this is a hotel.” Settling down on the lush lawn, Farah finds herself surrounded by a serene swimming pool and a whimsical wooden swing shaped like a boat. Her tour then led her to the massive garden and the enormous pool, so grand that Farah quipped, “An Olympic race must happen here!”

Their living room features mustard and grey sofas, with a sleek, round coffee table at the centre. Pendant lights hang above, while the wall opposite the seating area has a minimal TV unit, keeping the design uncluttered. Large glass doors on one side open to a balcony with lush greenery outside, allowing natural light to flood the space.

The hall extends into a covered outdoor patio with wicker furniture, teal cushions, and glass-top tables that open out to a lush lawn. Inside, a staircase with an exposed brick wall is accentuated by hanging pendant lights and a striking Shiva statue placed near the railing.

Private cinema room to sprawling balcony

Rakesh’s home also features an in-built cinema room for private screenings. Another detail that left Farah in awe was the presence of separate, expansive bathrooms for men and women, so large that she remarked, ‘I have never seen this, it’s like a mini bedroom.’ The house itself is designed with exposed brick-style walls and paintings that add character to every corner.

There’s also a vibrant game room with a pool table and table tennis, opening out to a sprawling balcony. The bedrooms are impressively spacious, styled with minimalist vibes, while the kitchen stands out with chic blue cupboards that instantly elevate the home’s aesthetic.