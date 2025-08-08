Step inside Boman Irani’s gorgeous Mumbai home with ‘London ka kitchen’ that Farah Khan couldn’t stop praising. Watch

Boman Irani’s stunning Mumbai home is a treasure trove of art, memories, and warmth, which he shares with his wife, Zenobia Irani. On August 5, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took fans inside this elegant space through a YouTube video on her channel, offering a glimpse into the 65-year-old actor’s beautifully curated residence. (Also read: Step inside Radhikka Madan’s Mumbai home with zen fountain, garden that left Farah Khan speechless: ‘Never seen such…’ ) Farah Khan explores Boman Irani's stunning home filled with art and warmth.

Inside Boman Irani's elegant Mumbai home

Stepping in with her cook, Dilip, Farah couldn’t help but gasp, “This is beautiful.” The home opens into a gorgeous gallery, where Boman has merged two large flats, linked by a corridor. This corridor is lined with paintings and a memory wall filled with family photographs capturing different stages of life.

The main living area is spacious and elegant, with green and white sofas set against gleaming marble floors. Artworks adorn the walls, and the lofty ceilings add to the airy feel. Taking Farah to the den, Boman says, “We watch movies here.” The cosy space, complete with a huge couch, radiates comfort and cinematic charm. Farah quips, “Please do not miss this, he has this extra-long sofa because of his huge family.” Boman laughs, “So big that sometimes we still need to add extra chairs. This is like our little auditorium.”

Renowned artworks and London-style kitchen

Across the corridor lies the dining room, where a small yet striking chandelier casts a warm glow over a polished wooden dining table surrounded by classic chairs. Farah admires the many paintings on display.

Boman proudly points out a piece by renowned artist Satish Gujral, younger brother of former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral. Gesturing to another artwork, Farah exclaims, “This one? I thought it was a Hussain!” before laughing and adding, “Too good ya.” Boman reveals it’s actually by food vlogger Kunal Vijayakar.

The tour continues into the kitchen, which Farah dubs “London ka kitchen” for its Victorian charm and pretty wallpaper. Turning to Boman’s wife, Zenobia, she says, “Your kitchen is so beautiful, Zenobia. Did you get it renovated just before inviting me?” Zenobia laughs, explaining that the renovation happened about two years ago.