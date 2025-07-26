Step inside Radhikka Madan’s Mumbai home with zen fountain, garden that left Farah Khan speechless: ‘Never seen such…’

Actor Radhikka Madan lives in a gorgeous Mumbai home that feels like a peaceful retreat right in the middle of the city. From a lush garden to a calming indoor fountain, the space is straight out of a design dream. On July 25, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan gave fans an inside look at Radhikka’s serene and stylish space in a YouTube video shared on her channel—and let’s just say, it doesn’t disappoint. (Also read: Step inside Telugu superstar Mohan Babu's ‘5 acre bungalow’ in Hyderabad: Breathtaking mansion that's opulent yet serene ) Farah Khan tours Radhikka Madan's stunning Mumbai apartment with indoor water feature. (Youtube/@FarahKhanK‬)

Radhikka Madan's stunning Mumbai home

As Farah steps into Radhikka's home with her cook Dilip, she's instantly taken aback. "Oh my god, oh my god, I have never seen such a home in Mumbai, that too inside a building! What is this?" she exclaims, visibly impressed. And she's not exaggerating.

Radhikka's home is a far cry from your typical city apartment. "Look at this house, it is stunning," Farah says, wide-eyed. To that, Radhikka smiles and explains, “I'm from Delhi, I'm used to big kothis.”

The home opens up into a seamless living and dining area, bathed in natural light through floor-to-ceiling glass doors that frame a lush garden. A sleek black metal divider subtly separates the spaces without making them feel closed off. The dining area features mauve chairs and a minimal table set beneath a modern chandelier, while the adjoining living space stays true to clean lines and a neutral palette.

What's the best part of her home

The highlight of the home is the indoor water fountain integrated into a dark, textured stone wall. A modern metallic panel directs water into a small tiled pool below, where gentle jets create soothing upward streams.

Outside, the garden is lush with greenery and features a shaded canopy. When Farah asks about its purpose, Radhikka replies, "Yoga during the day and parties at night."