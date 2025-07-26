Farah Khan says ‘tapke hi sona banta hai’ as Radhikka Madan reveals she didn't have 8-hour shift, worked 56 hours for TV

Actor Radhikka Madan started her acting career on the small screen and later ventured into working in Bollywood. During Farah Khan’s recent vlog, Radhikka recalled working 56 hours non-stop during her days in the television industry and revealed her love for the camera. Farah Khan visited Radhikka Madan's house in Mumbai for her vlog.

Radhikka revealed working 56 hours nonstop for television

Radhikka revealed that she wanted to be a professional dancer and introduce tap dancing in India. However, a filmy thing happened to her during her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. She recalled, “The moment the camera was switched on, I felt very safe. I never felt that safe in my life. I wanted to be a professional dancer. The way I used to feel on the stage, you can’t see anyone else, I felt the same infront of the camera. I thought of course mujhe nahi lenge, but within three days I got a call for a look test and within 2 days, I was shooting for my first show."

She added that she learnt acting on the set itself. Farah admitted that this was indeed filmy and further asked Radhikka, "You didn't have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?" Radhikka replied, "56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop." Farah added, "Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)."

Farah's question about the 8-hour shift comes amid the debate about work-life balance in the industry, which started after Deepika Padukone reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit over her demands — including an 8-hour shift, a share in the film's profit, and not speaking dialogues in Telugu — which didn’t sit well with the filmmaker.

Farah Khan and Radhikka Madan's upcoming movies

Farah has been away from direction for a long time now. She last directed Happy New Year in 2014. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film was a commercial success, earning ₹397 crore worldwide. However, she did choreograph a song in Salman Khan's recent release Sikandar, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna.

Radhikka, on the other hand, is currently busy filming her upcoming movie Subedaar. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. More details about the cast and the film's release date are yet to be revealed.