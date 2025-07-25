'Delhi girl' Radhikka Madan tells Farah Khan why she took hockey sticks to 1st audition: Crime Patrol bada dekhti thi

Actor Radhikka Madan started her career with television shows and later made her mark in Bollywood with films like Angrezi Medium, Pataakha, Shiddat, and more. Radhikka recently hosted Farah Khan at her house, where they shot for the filmmaker’s vlog. In the vlog, Radhikka recalled her first-ever audition in Delhi, where she carried hockey sticks with her. Radhikka Madan revealed she was spotted on Facebook.

Radhikka Madan on carrying hockey sticks to the audition

Radhikka revealed that she was spotted on Facebook. She said, "There was this casting person who sent me a direct message for an audition in Delhi. Badi shady si jagah pe audition ho raha tha toh main uss time Crime Patrol bada dekhti thi. Toh main aapne do friends ke saath gayi hockey sticks leke. Delhi main thoda pitaayi ka chalta hai (There was this casting person who sent me a direct message for an audition in Delhi. The audition was taking place at a rather shady location, and at that time, I used to watch a lot of Crime Patrol. So I went with two of my friends, carrying hockey sticks. In Delhi, getting into a scuffle isn’t uncommon)."

She added, "Maine bula liya friends ko ki main andar jaaungi fir tum peeche se aake, aur agle din pura newspaper ke front page pe hum hi hum. But main ghussi toh dekha vahan sachmein audition ho raha tha for a television show. Then I got awkward. I was about to leave, but they called my name (I said to my friends that I’ll just walk in, and you follow me from behind — and the next day, we’ll be all over the front page of the newspaper. But when I entered, I realised there was an actual audition going on for a television show. Then I got awkward. I was about to leave, but they called my name)."

About Radhikka Madan's career

Radhikka made her acting debut with the television show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, wherein she shared the screen with Shakti Arora. The show ran successfully from 2014 to 2016 and was one of the highest TRP-rated shows on Colors. The show gained her recognition in the industry. She then featured in the show Cinta di Pangkuan Himalaya and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 before debuting in Bollywood with her film Pataakha.

Over the years, Radhikka has been in several memorable Bollywood films, including Shiddat and Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, Kuttey, and Sarfira. She will next be seen in the movie Subedaar. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The film is currently under production, and the release date has yet to be decided.