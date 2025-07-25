Farah Khan gets envious of Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten letter of praise for Radhikka Madan: ‘Please mujhe bhi bhejdo’

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan, known for her signature wit and humour, brings plenty of laughs in her latest vlog. This time, she visited actor Radhikka Madan’s home, where the two shared a fun and candid time together. From giving viewers a quick tour of Radhikka’s house to cooking Aloo Puri in her kitchen, Farah kept the entertainment coming. Farah Khan reveals she wants a letter of praise from Amitabh Bachchan.

What caught Farah's attention the most, though, was a heartfelt letter of appreciation from none other than Amitabh Bachchan — prompting her to jokingly express her desire for one too. Radhikka has a separate section in her house that showcases her achievements and trophies. She revealed that she received a handwritten letter from Big B, praising her performance in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, which she has now framed as a cherished achievement.

As Farah read the first two lines of the letter, she was seen expressing her own wish to receive a similar note of appreciation from Big B. She said, "Amitabh sir aapne mujhe kabhi aisa letter nahi bheja hai, kabhi nahi. Please bhejdo, koi toh letter bhejdo" (Amitabh sir, you’ve never sent me a letter like this — never. Please send one, at least once, just one letter). She then showed the letter to Dilip and asked him if he had ever received such a letter. To this, Dilip replied, "No ma’am, I have never even received a letter from my wife."

Earlier, Radhikka had shared a picture of the letter on Instagram. It read, "This is Amitabh Bachchan, and I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in Angrezi Medium. I saw the film yesterday, and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity and all success to you."

About Angrezi Medium

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium was a spiritual sequel to the 2017 hit Hindi Medium. The film also featured Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. It was praised for its heartfelt performances and emotional storytelling.