Amitabh Bachchan snaps at paparazzo filming him outside Mumbai home: 'Mat nikalo, band karo!'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently lost his cool and confronted a paparazzo outside his iconic Mumbai residence. The actor, dressed in his trademark white kurta-pyjama and an off-white shawl, appeared visibly upset after noticing a cameraman recording him without permission. Amitabh Bachchan displayed frustration towards a paparazzo outside his residence in Mumbai, demanding he stop filming.

In a video that surfaced on Reddit, Amitabh is seen stepping out of his home when he spots the shutterbug. Visibly irritated, he approaches the individual and firmly says, "Aye, nahi. Ye mat nikalo, band karo (Hey, don't do it, stop it)!" — asking him to stop recording immediately. The exact date of the incident remains unclear. While the superstar has always maintained a courteous relationship with the media, this unexpected outburst highlights the pressure and constant scrutiny celebrities face, even outside their work commitments.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

On the professional front, the 81-year-old star is set to host season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which will air on August 11.

Amitabh talked about the campaign behind the latest season of the quiz show and said , “Kaun Banega Crorepati has always stood as a celebration of knowledge and the quiet pride that comes with it. This year’s campaign, jahan akal hai, wahan akad hai, captures that sentiment beautifully and encourages people to take pride in their intellect and to walk tall with the confidence that comes from truly knowing.”

He is also set to reprise his powerful role as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD – Part Two, following the massive success of the first instalment. The futuristic epic, inspired by the Mahabharata, features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Amitabh is also expected to return in Brahmastra Part Two, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, although there has been no recent update on the film’s production schedule. Additionally, he will be seen in Section 84, a courtroom thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, co-starring Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee.