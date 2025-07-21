Farah Khan sends her cook Dilip's children to English-medium schools: 'I don't want them to work in homes'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has once again shown her big heart, this time by stepping up to change the future of her longtime cook, Dilip, and his children. In a heartfelt revelation, Farah shared how she’s supporting Dilip’s kids' education so that they can work for themselves in future. Farah Khan and her cook Dilip in their latest vlog visited TV actor Shalin Bhanot's home.

Farah reveals she is funding Dilip's children's education

In her recent cooking vlog, Farah and her cook Dilip visited TV actor Shalin Bhanot's home. During her conversation with Shalin's mother, Sunita Bhanot, Farah revealed that she decided to send Dilip's kids to an English-medium school for a better future.

Speaking about the impact of her ongoing show, Farah said, “Kyunki abhi hamara show chal raha hai, iske bachchon ko English medium me daal diya hai. Aur ek bachche ko culinary school se diploma karaya hai, taki ghar me na kaam karein, kisi ache restaurant, ya bade hotel me kaam karein. (Since our show is currently running, I enrolled his children in an English-medium school. And I got one of them a diploma from a culinary school, so they don’t end up working in homes but instead, work at a good restaurant or a big hotel).”

Her words reflected not only her gratitude for Dilip’s loyalty and hard work but also her strong belief in creating real opportunities for those who support us behind the scenes. “Dilip has fed so many people. He will receive his karma,” she added.

Farah and Dilip's cooking vlog

Dilip, Farah Khan’s trusted cook, has become a beloved figure among fans of her popular kitchen series. Known for his unique personality and culinary skills, Dilip is often seen expertly preparing mouth-watering dishes while Farah adds her signature humour and charm.

Farah and Dilip’s cooking show has featured a stellar lineup of guests, including Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Vijay Varma, Kabir Khan, Pooja Bedi, Malaika Arora, and Aditi Rao Hydari. The show offers a refreshing mix of home-style cooking, candid conversations, and light-hearted moments, making it a fan favourite on social media.