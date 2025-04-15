Radhikka Madan reacts to plastic surgery rumours fuelled by viral AI video: ‘Aur karlo yaar’

Actor Radhikka Madan recently faced scrutiny over plastic surgery rumours after an edited video went viral on social media, making fans wonder if she had undergone cosmetic procedures. However, the actor has swiftly shut down the speculation with a fitting response. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says no to botox: ‘Doing little work on my own rather than skin treatments’ The visuals are from her recent outing at Maddock's 20-year bash in Mumbai. Take a look at the real and fake images.

Radhikka closes plastic surgery debate

Recently, a social media user shared an Instagram video featuring altered visuals of the actor, along with a caption suggesting she had undergone significant cosmetic changes. The caption read, “Remember Ishani from Colors TV's popular show? Radhikka Madan looks unrecognisable now after all that cosmetic work."

The post went on to draw comparisons to actor Mouni Roy, writing, "Radhikka Madan really took notes from Mouni Roy - new face, new vibe”.

The video caught attention in the virtual world, tricking many social media users into believing Radhikka had undergone a transformation, with numerous users expressing shock and surprise over the visuals.

Radhikka caught wind of the social media buzz and responded in the comment section, using humour to shut down the speculation.

Mocking the the use of AI in the video, she wrote, "Bas itne hi eyebrows uper kare hai AI use karke? Aur karlo yaar..ye toh fir bhi natural lag raha hai (Is this all you've done with AI, just raised your eyebrows? Go ahead and do more, this still looks somewhat natural)."

Fans widely praised Radhikka for her comeback. “This is edited video ....please stop editing actress videos for likes,” one wrote, with another sharing, “epic reply with epic roast”.

Radhikka’s thoughts on Botox

Earlier, in an interview with News18, the actor spoke about being open to getting Botox or fillers. She said, “I don’t judge people who get things done because it makes them feel confident and improves their self-image, which is very important... I didn’t feel the need at that point. People used to tell me that my jaw is little tedha. Did they expect me to sit with a scale and measure it (laughs)? I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it. I didn’t buy that at that point."

The Sarfira actor added that if in the future, if she wants to go through with some cosmetic injectable, she’ll do so without giving it much thought. “I still don’t buy it but maybe I will after a few years. I don’t know but I may just get it done. It all depends on the kind of self-image I have at that point. I wish it remains the way it is right now. In my mind, I’m still Kareena Kapoor. And even if it’s not, I won’t judge myself. So, I’m pretty much okay with all of that,” added the actor.