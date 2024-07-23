Radhika Madan says she regrets not speaking to Irrfan much on Angrezi Medium: 'I thought I would have a lot of time'

What Radhika said

Speaking about Irrfan, Radhika said: "I was recently showing the film to my friend as he had not seen it, and I kept on wondering if I will ever be able to do a film like that again. I was remembering Irrfan Sir. I was wondering why didn't I speak to him more, and get things out of him. I was very quiet on the sets and tried to give him space. I was just focusing on my character and wanted to see him as just my father .. I thought I would have a lot of time with him to discuss movies, acting and craft once after the film but he was going through so much. I never spoke unless I was spoken to."

More details

Released in 2020, Angrezi Medium revolved around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father and his daughter who wishes to study abroad. In a bid to realise her dreams, the fathers tries all he can to support her financially, even if it means conning a few people. The film was directed by Homi Adajania and also starred Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. It was Irrfan's last film appearance before his death, for which he posthumously won Best Actor and Lifetime Achievement at the 66th Filmfare Awards.

Radhika was last seen in Sarfira opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru.