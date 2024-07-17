Sarfira box office collection day 5: Here's how much Akshay Kumar film earned on first Tuesday

Sarfira India box office

The film earned ₹2.5 crore on day one, ₹4.25 crore on day two, ₹5.25 crore on day three, and ₹1.45 crore on day four. Sarfira collected ₹1.95 crore nett in India on day five as per early estimates. So far, the film earned ₹15.4 crore.

About Sarfira

The Sudha Kongara film also features Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas. Sarfira is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment, and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Suriya. Soorarai Pottru, released in 2020, won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor.

About Soorarai Pottru

In Soorarai Pottru, the name of the main lead played by Suriya is called Nedumaaran Rajangam or 'Maara'. In the Hindi remake, the character played by Akshay is Vir Mhatre. Aparna Balamurali essayed Maara's wife, Sundari 'Bommi' Nedumaaran. The role has been played by Radhika Madan with a different name (Rani Mhatre) in Sarfira. Paresh Rawal has starred in both versions.

The plot of the two films revolves around the protagonist, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world’s most capital-intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer willpower.

Sudha Kongara on helming both films

"Directing the same film in two languages is both a joy and a challenge. The joy comes from being able to present the story to diverse audiences and witnessing how different cultural nuances can bring new dimensions to the narrative...Working with different actors on reinterpretations of the film brings fresh perspectives, personalities and nuances to the characters, which can be equally enriching and refreshing,” the filmmaker told news agency PTI in a recent interview.