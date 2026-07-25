‘Please shut up’: Vir Das has a message to naysayers saying ‘nothing will happen’ after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as the Union Education Minister after nationwide protests and actor-comedian Vir Das has something to say.
Actor-comedian Vir Das made numerous posts on his social media in response to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister following nationwide protests. Apart from re-posting a video of one of his old sets, Vir also had a fresh message for the naysayers who think nothing can change in the country.
Vir Das cracks jokes, has a message for naysayers
Vir re-posted Pradhan’s resignation on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “FRAAANDS!!!!” He then joked, “Tonight on your TV screens at 9pm. Many versions of “You know we here at ______ have been saying all along….” He also criticised those who are sitting on the fence or will change sides, writing, “I hope you like pancakes, you’re about to see a lot of flipping.”
“Hate is yelled, love is felt,” wrote Vir while posting a video from one of his sets. “You realise that hate is yelled, while love is felt,” he says in the video, adding, “And trust, that it will always outlast the hate. And that’s not even history, that’s just basic Harry Potter. But if you are ever at the receiving end of hate or feel like your nation is lost in it, from my family to you, I just want you to know that love is always playing right underneath. You just can’t hear it in the darkness. You gotta hang out till sunlight. You will hear it. It’s soft, but it’s not weak.”
Asks naysayers to ‘shut up’
In a video posted on his Instagram, Vir reacted to the news of Pradhan’s resignation. “Now celebrate this quickly because you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Something will happen. At your office, in your family, on your WhatsApp group, in your friends’ circle, there will always be one who will say ‘nothing will happen’ ‘but in India…’ ‘this is how it is only’,” he said in the video. Slamming them, he added, “This is how it is only. To that person. Please, shut up. Just shut up. Just for today.”
The Cockroach Janata Party, which began as a social movement, demanded the resignation of Pradhan as well as a few other benefits for the students affected by the NEET exams. The protest spread to other cities in large numbers after activist Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away by the police during his hunger strike, and the protesters in the Chalo Sansad march on July 20 were met with lathi and tear gas. Pradhan announced his resignation on July 25.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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