Akshay Kumar and Suriya are all smiles as they pose together at Sarfira screening; Jyotika, Radhika Madan attend too

A few days before Sarfira's release, the film's team held a screening in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, and Radhika Madan, among others, attended it on Tuesday night. Several pictures and videos of the actors emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sarfira First Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Suriya leave fans impressed; netizens call the film ‘engaging, must watch’) Suriya, Radhika Madan, Jyotika and Akshay Kumar at Sarfira screening.

What cats wore to film's screening

For the event, Akshay wore a black sleeveless vest, denims and white sneakers. Suriya opted for a white T-shirt under a black shirt, pants and shoes. Jyotika was seen in a white top under a blue blazer, matching trousers and heels.

Radhika Madan was seen in a black and golden saree. All of them smiled and posed for the paparazzi. In a video, Suriya and Jyotika were seen posing for the camera after watching the film.

About Sarfira

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, will release on July 12. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which was headlined by Suriya. Sarfira promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry.

The trailer of Sarfira showcased Akshay in a role that has captivated audiences, portraying an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all. The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation.

Sarfira cast

The film features Akshay, Radhika, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. Suriya will make a guest appearance in the film. He praised Akshay's performance and expressed his gratitude on a social media platform. He shared his admiration for Akshay's dedication to bringing this inspiring story to the screen.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Suriya wrote, "This is our respect to @capt_gr_gopinath sir, who inspired millions of Indians and thank you @akshaykumar sir for taking @sudha_kongara 's story across our country and beyond! Proudly presenting the trailer of #sarfira."