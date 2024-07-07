Sarfira First Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Suriya leave fans impressed; netizens call the film ‘engaging, must watch’

A major reason why Akshay Kumar is known as the Khiladi of Hindi cinema is the actor’s ability to touch hearts with his performances. He dabbles in all genres and never ceases to amaze his fans. But every now and then he picks a script that is a sure-shot winner. Well, according to early reviews, his next release Sarfira is one such film. Ahead of the film’s release on July 12, a preview was held for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This was followed by a special screening for family and friends hosted in Delhi. Here’s what the audience thought of Akshay’s drama film! Team Sarfira

Also starring Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan with a cameo appearance by Tamil superstar Suriya, Sarfira is an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Lauding the Hindi film, one fan tweeted: “#SarfiraFirstReview 3/5 ⭐𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 #AkshayKumar once again delivered a Great Performance, #PareshRawal looks also good in his Role, every Actor did a Good job but #Suriya Cameo stole the Show. overall, Movie is Good Enough”, whereas another movie-buff shared: “#Sarfira Surprise #Akshaykumar Hit Loading. Akshaykumar Beautifully Done the Acting & Performance 🙌🏼.”

Another Twitter review read: #AkshayKumar and #PareshRawal duo is bang on in #Sarfira film. Film is very good at its own. Its an Original film as story is little different from #SooraraiPottru. Better than #SooraraiPottru. #RadhikaMadan is like cherry on top of cake. Best work. #SarfiraReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5.” Some internet users also claimed that if makers are confident enough to host a special screening six days before the release, then they truly have a masterpiece on their hands.

Akshay’s Sarfira will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 at the box office on July 12. But judging by these glorious first reviews, we don’t think the Khiladi has anything to worry about.