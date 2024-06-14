Akshay Kumar’s first look from Sarfira leaves internet swooning; fans go crazy calling him ‘raw, authentic and hot’

There is no genre that Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar hasn’t mastered in his 33-year-long career as an actor. He is the king of action, has left us swooning repeatedly with onscreen romances and is gifted with impeccable comic timing. But what hits the audience hardest is when Akshay stars in a drama film. He gives his heart and soul to the project, convincing us that he is not playing but living the character. Well, get ready to witness Akki’s magic again in Sudha Kongara’s upcoming directorial Sarfira. The handsome hunk shared his first look from the film today and fans cannot keep calm. Akshay Kumar in and as Sarfira

Sarfira, an official adaptation of the director’s 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, is based on G. R. Gopinath’s memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The Hindi film will feature Akshay as a man who takes it upon himself to make a low-cost airline, affordable for people who have a low income. Well, in the first poster of his film, the actor looks rugged and handsome with a stubble beard and sunglasses as he looks up at the sky at an airplane. Fans across social media are mighty impressed with Akshay’s look in the film and are showering the poster with love. Some have even expressed how ‘satisfied’ they are to see the Khiladi in this avatar.

For instance, one happy fan tweeted: “Boxoffice result jo bhi ho but this is the most satisfying poster of #AkshayKumar movie since #Sooryavanshi 🔥🙏 Highly excited for the content of this movie ❤️ #Sarfira Thanks @Sudha_Kongara mam for presenting #AkshayKumar in raw and authentic avatar 🙏.” It’s safe to say that Akshay is a major reason behind the scorching temperatures! Not just internet users but celebs have also reacted to Akshay’s post.

His Sarfira co-star Paresh Rawal has called the film Akshay’s ‘finest’ so far. Actor R Madhavan, on the other hand, tweeted: “Yeahhhh .. looking brilliant and so so looking forward to this one sir . 🤗🤗🇮🇳🇮🇳👍👍👍.”

Well, we can’t wait to meet Akshay in and as Sarfira in theatres on July 12.