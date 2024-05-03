Aparshakti Khurana starts his next film titled Badtameez Gill, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Sheeba Chadha

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, well known for making careful choice of films, is all set to team up with Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Sheeba Chadha for his next. Titled Badtameez Gill, the comedy-drama revolves around the dysfunctional Gill family. The fans will get to witness Aparshakti get into the shoes of another unique role, which will add to his illustrious filmography that comprises films such as Stree, Luka Chuppi, Dangal among others. Aparshakti Khurana

The film stars Aparshakti portraying the role of Paresh and Sheeba's son, while Vaani plays their daughter. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the storyline will unravel across two locations — Bareilly and London. The film set across contrasting locations, is sure to pique the curiosity among the audience.

While Aparshakti, who was also seen in the web series Jubilee, has played diverse characters in the past, the excitement among his fans is sky-high to see what the actor brings to the table with Badtameez Gill.

Meanwhile, the audience is super excited to witness Aparshakti reprise his role of Bittu in the upcoming horror-comedy Stree 2. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Berlin, a film which narrates the story of a deaf-mute young man who gets arrested for being a spy, and a documentary named Finding Ram.