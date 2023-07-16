Aparshakti Khurana says he was blessed to work with Manoj Bajpayee in his ‘very first film’ Saat Uchakkey

Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Saturday revealed how he felt while sharing the screen with Manoj Bajpayee in his first film Saat Uchakkey. Aparshakti took to Instagram and shared a still from his first film also featuring Manoj Bajpayee. (Also Read | Aparshakti and Ayushmann hold their mother's hands as they return to Mumbai) Aparshakti Khurana and Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Saat Uchakkey.

Aparshakti talks about Manoj

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Questionable moustaches but unquestionable love for this one #SaatUchakke @disneyplushotstar. P.S. - Yes I was blessed to share the screen with Sir Manoj Bajpayee in my very first film. Looking back today, at my humble journey, I feel I was brought up well.”

Fans react to Aparshakti's post

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Aditi Sharma wrote, “grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey too.” One of the fans wrote, “The cast this film has (fire emoji) and the hilarious storyline.”

About Saat Uchakkey

Set against the backdrop of Old Delhi, the narrative of a robbery involving seven minor crooks who stumble their way through an exhilarating maze of intrigue, greed, betrayal, and one riotous catastrophe after another. Helmed by Sanjeev Sharma, Saat Uchakkey released on October 14, 2016.

Aparshakti's projects

Aparshakti was recently web series Jubilee and was appreciated for his performance. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, Jubilee packs an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu.

He will next be seen in Atul Sabharwal's anticipated film titled Berlin. The actor will also be seen in Stree 2, the much-awaited sequel of the hit horror-comedy. The Stree 2 cast recently met for the script reading sessions.

The team revealed that Stree 2 will release in August 2024. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.