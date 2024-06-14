Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Sarfira: A comprehensive roster for the biggest 2024 releases

The year ahead is going to be an exciting time at the movies as cinephiles gear up to be spoilt for choice when it comes to big banner releases. However, the recent switcheroo with release dates and dime a dozen 'big announcements', has left many confused as to the timeline of movie releases. Look no further! Following is the only roster you will need to plan out each movie outing right up till December. Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Sarfira: 2024's biggest releases

June

Ishq Vishk Rebound

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan will soon be breathing life back into the spiritual sequel for 2003 classic rom-com, Ishq Vishk. Ishq Vishk Rebound will release theatrically on June 21.

Kalki 2898 AD

The Prabhas starrer Nag Ashwin directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, was initially slated for an early January release, something which was eventually pushed to May 9. The announcement of Andhra Pradesh's polling dates for the General Elections however, derailed the film's release plan. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, the mythology infused sci-fi flick will now finally be releasing on June 27.

July

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Ajay Devgn and Tabu reunite for what will mark their 10th film together, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The trailer for the Neeraj Pandey film was released on June 13. The film will be releasing on July 5.

Indian 2

Indian 2 has probably had the most confusing lineup of potential release dates, leaving fans of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in a fix. While the S Shankar film was supposed to be an Independence day release — a nod to its nationalistic theme, it was postponed to June for a brief bit. Indian 2 will now be releasing on July 12.

Sarfira

The Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira is the official Hindi remake of the Sudha Kongara helmed Suriya starrer, Soorarai Pottru. Kongara returns to the director's chair for the remake which also stars Radhika Madan. As per the announcement the film is set for a release on July 12.

Bad Newz

Triptii Dimri joins hands with Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk for Karan Johar's Bad Newz. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is a spiritual sequel to the Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz (2019). Bad Newz will release on July 19.

Raayan

Dhanush's Raayan was initially set for a release on June 13. This now stands officially pushed to July 26. Incidentally Dhanush himself has directed the film, the music for which has been given by AR Rahman.

August

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Across the overwhelming speculations about the date for Allu Arjun's much-awaited return as Pushpa, makers of the film have always been clear about the film releasing on Independence day. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on August 15.

Vedaa

John Abraham and Munjya star Sharvari Wagh lead Vedaa, a story about grit and determination. The Nikkhil Advani film was initially set to release on July 12 but will now be releasing on August 15.

Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu lead ensemble starrer Khel Khel Mein also featuring names such as Amy Virk and Fardeen Khan. The Mudassar Aziz film is set for a release on August 15, preponed from its earlier September date.

Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor will be taking charge as Stree once again, in the sequel for one of Dinesh Vijan's most successful films from the Horror-Comedy universe. Initially set to release on August 30, Stree 2 will now release on Independence day.

September

Barroz

Mohanlal enters the world of fantasy and adventure with his own directorial, Barroz. The film is slated for a release on September 12.

Devara

Jr NTR leads Devara: Part 1. The Koratala Siva film was set to release in early April but stood postponed to Dussera. As per the latest update, the film will now be releasing on September 27.

The official poster for Devara

OG

All of Pawan Kalyan's pending projects had been put on hold as the actor tended to his political commitments. The Sujeeth helmed OG was also caught in this crossfire. The film which also marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut, is finally up for a release on September 27.

Lucky Bhaskar

Dulquer Salmaan leads Lucky Bhaskar in the titular role. The Venky Atluri film is set for a release on September 27.

October

Sky Force

Akshay Kumar returns to his beloved genre of nationalism with Sky Force. Also starring Veer Pahariya in his debut, the film is based on the air strike carried out on Pakistani territory during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. The film will release on October 2.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is yet another title in Triptii Dimri's long list of pending projects. Starring Rajkummar Rao, the film is set to release on October 11.

Jigra

Jigra is the latest manifestation of Alia Bhatt's pursuits as a producer. Also starring Vedang Raina and directed by Vasan Bala, the film will release on October 11.

November

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn reprises his role of officer Amay Patnaik in the sequel to 2018 release Raid. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 is set for a release on November 15.

Dhadak 2

Come November 22, Tripti will be seen leading yet another big banner project, Dhadak 2. She will star opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Metro...In Dino

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi will be leading Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, the spiritual sequel to 2007 sleeper hit Life in a...Metro. The film will release on November 29.

Diwali will of course come with its own set of big releases — namely, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as well as Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. However, no specific date has been announced for either yet.

December

Chhaava

Laxman Utekar directs Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava as the actor takes on the role of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is slated for a release on December 6.

Welcome to the Jungle

One of the last big releases of the year, Akshay Kumar leads the overwhelmingly large star cast of Welcome to the Jungle. The Ahmed Khan film is set for a release on December 20.

Which of these movies are on your must-watch list?