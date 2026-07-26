Sinha flags off reading marathon for green future

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off the Reading Marathon at the banks of Dal Lake, marking a unique convergence of knowledge, fitness, and environmental responsibility. Addressing students, Sinha highlighted the significance of the reading marathon as a symbol of collective learning and social responsibility. (HT File)

The event, organised by the National Book Trust as part of Education Week, celebrates six successful years of the National Education Policy.

Addressing students, Sinha highlighted the significance of the reading marathon as a symbol of collective learning and social responsibility. “Education should not remain confined to books and examination halls. It must reach playgrounds, social spaces, and become a way of life. This marathon is a powerful example of that vision,” he said.

The reading marathon carried the message “Run for a green future”. The LG described this motto as a life philosophy. He said that both knowledge and environmental conservation require patience, discipline, and sustained collective effort. “Reading enriches our thoughts, running strengthens our bodies, and caring for nature awakens our conscience. Together, they prepare society to face future challenges,” the LG said.

The LG also urged young participants to take three important pledges and asked the youth to make reading a daily habit, adopt environmental conservation in everyday life, and transform the spirit of the marathon into a lifelong commitment to bring positive change in the society.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, the LG also invoked the courage of young soldiers who fought in the Kargil War, reminding the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that discipline, leadership, and a nation first attitude can create new history.