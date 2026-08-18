What India need against Pakistan to qualify for Hockey World Cup second round after damaging 4-2 defeat against England

A victory is the cleanest route for India . Three points against Pakistan would take them to six, beyond the maximum of four that Wales can reach even if they defeat England. India would therefore finish in the top two and advance to Pool E irrespective of what happens in England’s final match against Wales.

The result leaves England top with six points from two matches and already assured of a place in the second stage. India remain second with three points, while Wales and Pakistan have one apiece following their 3-3 draw earlier on Monday. India have a goal difference of zero, compared with Wales’ -2 and Pakistan’s -3. The equation heading into Wednesday’s final round is therefore straightforward at one end, but potentially complicated at the other.

India’s 4-2 defeat to England has transformed their final Pool D encounter against Pakistan into a high-stakes qualification battle at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Craig Fulton’s side had recovered from an early deficit to lead England 2-1 at half-time, but three unanswered goals after the break condemned them to their first defeat of the tournament.

What does India need to do to qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup second round against Pakistan?

What does India need to do to qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup second round against Pakistan?

England could still finish first with seven or nine points depending on their result, while India could mathematically draw level with them on six if England lose. However, England’s superior number of wins or subsequent tiebreak criteria would then determine the precise ordering. The central point for India is simpler: beat Pakistan and qualification is secured.

India draw Pakistan: Wales result becomes crucial A draw would move India to four points and Pakistan to two. That would eliminate Pakistan from the race for second place, but India would still have to watch England against Wales.

If England beat or draw with Wales, India qualify. Wales would finish with a maximum of two points in that scenario. The complication arrives if Wales defeat England. Wales would then also reach four points, forcing the second qualification spot to be decided by the FIH tiebreak regulations.

Teams level on points are separated first by number of matches won, then goal difference, then goals scored. Only after those criteria comes the result of the match between the tied teams.

India and Wales would both have one victory. Because India currently have a goal difference of zero and Wales are on -2, a one-goal Welsh victory would still leave India ahead. A Wales win by three or more would put Wales ahead on goal difference. A two-goal Wales victory would leave both on zero, sending the race to goals scored and, if that is also level, India’s 3-1 victory over Wales. So a draw against Pakistan is enough in most circumstances, but it does not guarantee qualification.

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India lose to Pakistan: India are out This is the brutal part of the equation. If Pakistan defeat India, Pakistan move to four points while India remain stranded on three. Whatever happens between England and Wales, India would then be unable to finish second. Pakistan would already have moved above them, while a Welsh victory could take Wales to four as well.

For India, therefore, the Pakistan match is effectively a knockout contest: win and they are through; draw and they remain strong favourites; lose and their World Cup title challenge moves into the classification stage.

There is another cost to the England defeat. Under the new World Cup format, teams qualifying together from the same first-round pool carry their head-to-head result into Pool E. If India advance alongside England, England’s 4-2 victory will count in the second stage, meaning England effectively enter Pool E with three points and India with none. India can still reach the semi-finals, but their margin for error has already become considerably smaller.