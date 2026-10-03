Tired of making the same sabji? Try Chef Ranveer Brar’s Besan Ki Sabji with soft wadi, spiced curd gravy and flavourful tadka
Chef Ranveer Brar’s Besan Ki Sabji turns simple gram flour and curd into a comforting curry with soft wadi, aromatic spices and a flavourful tadka.
If you are looking for a comforting vegetarian meal that pairs well with roti or chapati, Besan Ki Sabji is worth trying. Chef Ranveer Brar’s recipe combines steamed besan wadi with a spiced curd-based gravy and a fragrant tadka, creating a hearty dish that can be prepared in about 30 minutes. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s 4-ingredient chocolate mousse is the perfect quick dessert for sweet cravings; see recipe )
Chef Ranveer Brar’s Besan Ki Sabji
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 25–30 minutes
Serves: 2–4
Ingredients
For Besan Wadi
- ½ cup beaten curd
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp Degi red chilli powder
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- 1 cup gram flour (besan)
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp oil
For the curd mixture
- 2 cups beaten curd
- 1 tsp ghee
- Salt to taste
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 1-inch piece ginger, chopped
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp Degi red chilli powder
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- 1½ tbsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp gram flour (besan)
For the gravy
- 2 tsp ghee
- ¼ tsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana)
- ½ tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
- ½ tsp fennel seeds (saunf)
- 2–3 dried red chillies
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- Prepared curd mixture
- 1½ cups water
- Prepared besan wadi
For the tadka
- 1 tsp oil
- ¼ tsp carom seeds (ajwain)
- ¼ tsp onion seeds (kalonji)
- ¼ tsp white sesame seeds
- A pinch of Degi red chilli powder
For garnish
- Fresh mint leaves
Method
1. Make the besan wadi: Mix curd, turmeric, red chilli powder, hing, besan and salt into a smooth batter. Add oil, steam in a greased mould for 10–12 minutes, cool and cut into pieces.
2. Prepare curd mixture: Mix beaten curd with ghee, salt, green chillies, ginger, turmeric, red chilli powder, hing, coriander powder and besan.
3. Make gravy: Heat ghee and temper methi seeds, cumin, fennel, dry red chillies and hing. Add the curd mixture and stir on medium heat.
4. Add 1½ cups water, cover and cook until the gravy boils.
5. Add the prepared besan wadi, cover and simmer on low heat for 3–4 minutes.
6. Make tadka: Heat oil and splutter ajwain, kalonji and sesame seeds. Add red chilli powder.
7. Pour the tadka over the sabji, garnish with fresh mint and serve hot with chapati.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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