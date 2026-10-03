5 ‘bad’ cholesterol myths busted: Cardiologist explains why feeling fine doesn't mean your heart is safe

Heart disease is increasingly affecting Indians at younger ages, with research suggesting that cardiovascular disease develops 10 to 15 years earlier in Indians compared with Western populations. Despite growing awareness about heart health, several misconceptions about low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), commonly called “bad cholesterol”, continue to persist.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arindam Pande, Director of Cathlab Services and Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, E M Bypass, Kolkata, explained why high cholesterol can often go unnoticed because it does not necessarily cause obvious symptoms. (Also read: Want to look younger as you age? 8 anti-ageing lessons from a plastic surgeon on fillers, skincare and facial rejuvenation )

“Many people with high cholesterol feel perfectly fine, leading them to underestimate the potential risks. High LDL cholesterol does not manifest through obvious pain or discomfort. Reaching LDL-C targets is important, but the destination is different for everyone based on individual risk factors. Knowing your target levels, seeking timely medical guidance, and adhering consistently to prescribed therapy are key to long-term heart protection,” Dr Pande said.

The Cardiology Society of India (CSI) recommends routine lipid profile check-ups starting from age 18. Here are five common myths about LDL cholesterol and what people should know.

Myth 1: “I’m young, fit and active, so my cholesterol can’t be high" Fact: Being young or physically active does not make someone immune to high LDL-C. Elevated cholesterol can have genetic or metabolic causes that cannot always be addressed through diet and exercise alone.

Even young adults who eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly can have elevated LDL levels. Over time, persistently high LDL-C can contribute to plaque formation in the arteries without producing noticeable symptoms.

Myth 2: “If my cholesterol is within the standard lab range, I’m completely safe” Fact: A laboratory reference range is not necessarily the same as an individual’s ideal LDL-C target. Cardiovascular risk varies between individuals, and doctors consider factors such as a person’s overall health and existing risk factors when determining an appropriate LDL-C goal.

“Reaching LDL-C targets is important, but the destination is different for everyone based on individual risk factors,” Dr Pande said. This means a cholesterol result that falls within a general laboratory range may still require medical attention depending on a person’s cardiovascular risk profile.