Tired of your usual breakfast? These 3 chia pudding recipes by Shivesh Bhatia are worth trying: Step-by-step process
Want a healthy dessert or breakfast? Try these easy chia pudding recipes by food blogger Shivesh Bhatia. Here’s the breakdown of the process.
If you think chia pudding is boring, these recipes might change your mind. With a creamy texture, natural sweetness and plenty of room for different flavours, chia pudding can be a delicious way to add chia seeds to your routine. Food blogger Shivesh Bhatia shares three easy recipes on March 29, 2025 on his youtube channel that you can also try at home.
Also read | Try these 2 easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home: See step-by-step process
Mango smoothie chia pudding
Ingredients
1/2 cup chopped mango
2 tbsp oats
1 tsp honey
1 cup milk
3 tbsp chia seeds
Process
Step 1: Take a blender and add half a cup of chopped mango, oats, honey, milk, and chia seeds.
Step 2: Blend the ingredients well.
Step 3: Put the smoothie into a bowl and sprinkle chia seeds on it.
Step 4: Give it a good mix and refrigerate it for two hours or refrigerate overnight.
Step 5: You can add fresh chopped mangoes and pistachios as a dressing before consuming.
Berry smoothie chia pudding
Ingredients
1/2 cup frozen strawberries
1/2 cup blueberries
2 tbsp oats
1 tbsp honey
1 cup milk
3 tbsp chia seeds
Process
Step 1: Add strawberries, blueberries, oats, honey, milk, and chia seeds to a blender.
Step 2: Blend the ingredients well.
Step 3: Pour the smoothie into a bowl and sprinkle chia seeds on it.
Step 4: Mix it well and refrigerate for two hours or overnight.
Step 5: Finish it with blueberries and flaked almonds.
Mocha chia pudding
Ingredients
1 + 1/4 cup milk
1 tbsp coffee powder
1/2 tbsp cocoa powder
1 tbsp honey
3 tbsp chia seeds
Process
Step 1: Put milk, coffee powder, cocoa powder, honey, and chia seeds in a blender.
Step 2: Blend the ingredients well.
Step 3: Pour it in a container and add chia seeds on it.
Step 4: Refrigerate for two hours or overnight.
Step 5: You can garnish with choco chips, dry fruits, sliced banana, and chocolate crumbs as per your taste.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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