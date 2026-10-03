Tired of your usual breakfast? These 3 chia pudding recipes by Shivesh Bhatia are worth trying: Step-by-step process

If you think chia pudding is boring, these recipes might change your mind. With a creamy texture, natural sweetness and plenty of room for different flavours, chia pudding can be a delicious way to add chia seeds to your routine. Food blogger Shivesh Bhatia shares three easy recipes on March 29, 2025 on his youtube channel that you can also try at home.

Process Step 1: Take a blender and add half a cup of chopped mango, oats, honey, milk, and chia seeds.

Step 2: Blend the ingredients well.

Step 3: Put the smoothie into a bowl and sprinkle chia seeds on it.

Step 4: Give it a good mix and refrigerate it for two hours or refrigerate overnight.

Step 5: You can add fresh chopped mangoes and pistachios as a dressing before consuming.

Berry smoothie chia pudding Ingredients 1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup blueberries

2 tbsp oats

1 tbsp honey

1 cup milk

3 tbsp chia seeds

Process Step 1: Add strawberries, blueberries, oats, honey, milk, and chia seeds to a blender.

Step 2: Blend the ingredients well.

Step 3: Pour the smoothie into a bowl and sprinkle chia seeds on it.

Step 4: Mix it well and refrigerate for two hours or overnight.

Step 5: Finish it with blueberries and flaked almonds.

Mocha chia pudding Ingredients 1 + 1/4 cup milk

1 tbsp coffee powder

1/2 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp chia seeds

Process Step 1: Put milk, coffee powder, cocoa powder, honey, and chia seeds in a blender.

Step 2: Blend the ingredients well.

Step 3: Pour it in a container and add chia seeds on it.

Step 4: Refrigerate for two hours or overnight.

Step 5: You can garnish with choco chips, dry fruits, sliced banana, and chocolate crumbs as per your taste.

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