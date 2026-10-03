Seed cycling: miracle hormone fix or just expensive trail mix? We asked a gynaecologist and a wellness founder to separate hype from science

If your Instagram feed looks like mine, it's currently 40 percent matcha, 40 percent cafes, and 20 percent aesthetic little jars labelled 'Day 1-14' and 'Day 15-28' filled with seeds. It's called seed cycling, and it's pitched as the natural hack for everything from PMS to irregular periods to that pre-period breakout that always shows up before an important event. Also read | Seed cycling for PCOS

The promise is so simple it's tempting: eat four specific seeds during two specific phases of your cycle, and watch your hormones fall into line. But does rotating flax, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds actually do anything to your estrogen and progesterone, or are you just eating really nutritious seeds?

With brands now launching pre-portioned blends and even seed cycling bites, the ritual has never been easier to buy into. So we went straight to the experts to separate the science from the hype. We spoke to Dr Anita Soni, director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, and Keerthi Aashish, founder of Samah, which makes seed-cycling products, to hear both sides.

What is the actual seed cycling routine? ⦿ Follicular (Day 1-14): Flaxseeds + pumpkin seeds to support estrogen

⦿ Luteal (Day 15-28): Sesame seeds + sunflower seeds to support progesterone

"Seed cycling is based on the idea of eating flax and pumpkin seeds during the follicular phase, roughly days 1 to 14, to support estrogen, and then switching to sesame and sunflower seeds during the luteal phase, around days 15 to 28, to support progesterone. The reasoning behind this comes from nutrients and compounds found in these seeds," Dr Soni explained to HT Lifestyle.

She added, "Flaxseeds contain lignans, which can influence estrogen metabolism, while pumpkin seeds contain zinc, which is linked to progesterone production. Sesame seeds also contain lignans, while sunflower seeds are a source of vitamin E, and both are often said to support the luteal phase. However, these specific claims have not been shown to meaningfully change hormone levels in women with regular menstrual cycles."

"The idea is built around matching specific nutrients to each phase of the cycle. During the follicular phase, flaxseed lignans are thought to support estrogen metabolism and may affect sex hormone binding globulin levels, while pumpkin seeds bring zinc into the mix, which supports the synthesis of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone, both involved in ovulation. In the luteal phase, sesame seeds contain phytoestrogens thought to support estrogen balance, and sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E and selenium, nutrients linked to progesterone production and antioxidant protection for ovarian and thyroid function. It is a nutrient timing theory rather than a single ingredient doing all the work, which is the structure we follow in our seed cycling blend," Keerthi shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle.