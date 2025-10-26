Bengaluru dermatologist explains the benefits of seed cycling for women's reproductive health: ‘From day 1 to 14, eat…’

Seeds are more than just a crunchy addition to your meals - they are nutritional powerhouses that can support women’s reproductive health and hormonal balance. Through a practice called seed cycling, consuming specific seeds at different phases of the menstrual cycle may help regulate hormones, ease menstrual discomfort, and promote more regular periods. Seed cycling can support menstrual health.(Unsplash)

Dr Priyanka Reddy, a Bengaluru-based dermatologist, cosmetologist, and trichologist, and founder of DNA Skin Clinic and Wellness Centre, has highlighted the benefits of seed cycling for supporting women’s health throughout their menstrual cycle.

In an Instagram video posted on August 14, the dermatologist demonstrates how seed cycling is practised and explains its benefits for women, including hormonal balance and relief from menstrual discomfort.

Seed cycling

Dr Reddy explains that seed cycling involves consuming specific types of seeds during different phases of a woman’s menstrual cycle to help naturally support hormonal balance.

She recommends, “So, during day one to 14 - that is your menstrual and follicular phase - you eat one tablespoon of flaxseeds and one tablespoon of pumpkin seeds. Day 15 to 28, which is your luteal phase, you eat one tablespoon of sesame seeds and one tablespoon of sunflower seeds.” She highlights that seed cycling is especially important for people with irregular periods, PCOS, hormonal acne or perimenopausal symptoms.

These seeds can be consumed in dry, roasted, or grounded form. The dermatologist also stresses that a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important for hormonal balance and overall wellbeing.

Follow Dr Reddy's guide to seed cycling for better menstrual health.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Benefits of seed cycling

Dr Reddy emphasises, “Seeds are beneficial for health during the menstrual cycle due to their nutritional properties.” The various benefits, as stated by her, are as follows:

Hormone regulation

Flaxseeds: These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which may help in estrogen balance.

Sesame seeds: These are rich in lignans, which may support progesterone production.

Menstrual pain relief

Pumpkin seeds: These are loaded with magnesium, which can help alleviate cramps and menstrual pain.

Chia seeds: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, these seeds may reduce inflammation and ease menstrual discomfort.

Nutrient support

Sunflower seeds: These seeds are great for overall reproductive health, due to their high vitamin E and selenium content.

Hemp seeds: High in protein, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids, these support hormone production and overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.