Can late-night eating habits affect hormones? Lifestyle coach says these 9 changes can help

Do you ever find yourself looking for snacks in the pantry late at night, even though your body may not really need them? You're not alone! Many people snack late at night, but have you considered how this might impact your hormones? Our bodies send us signals about what they need, and ignoring these signals can lead to bigger problems. One key area where our eating habits significantly impact is hormonal balance. It's important to know how late-night snacking affects your health. Late-night eating harms metabolism and hormones, warns Lifestyle Coach Nidhi Nahata.(Adobe Stock)

How do hormones regulate bodily functions?

Our hormones regulate numerous bodily functions, including our mood and metabolism. Many people depend on doctors or medications to fix hormonal imbalances, but often overlook their eating habits. We need to change this approach! “Our daily activities, especially what we eat, greatly affect our hormones,” Lifestyle Coach Nidhi Nahata tells Health Shots. Eating late at night can disrupt your body's natural rhythms. Instead of resting and recovering, your body has to digest food. This can mess up your hormones and lead to various health problems.

9 lifestyle changes to help restore hormonal balance

If you want to change your late-night eating habits and balance your hormones, here are nine practical steps you can take:

1. Prioritise rest over digestion

During nighttime, your digestive system slows down. Late-night eating can lead to elevated insulin and cortisol levels while suppressing melatonin, your sleep hormone. It’s vital to complete your dinner by 8 PM and allow 2-3 hours before bedtime to enable your body to rest properly.

2. Opt for relaxing meals

Heavy meals packed with curries, fried foods, and sweets can cause digestive stress, interrupting your ability to relax. "Instead, go for lighter options like soups, steamed vegetables, or dishes made with dal and millet", shares the Lifestyle Coach. These options are not only easier on digestion but can also help soothe your body as you wind down for the night.

3. Identify emotional cravings

Those midnight chocolate cravings? More often than not, they stem from emotional triggers rather than genuine hunger. Stress and loneliness can elevate cortisol levels, leading to cravings. Before you snack, pause and ask yourself if you’re truly hungry. Try remedies like journaling, a warm cup of herbal tea, or short breathing exercises for emotional comfort instead.

4. Cool down for hormonal regulation

The body regulates hormone production, particularly melatonin, in response to changes in temperature. Digestion raises your body temperature, making it hard to fall asleep. Aim to finish eating earlier in the evening to give your body time to cool down, ensuring your sleep schedule remains uninterrupted.

5. Reestablish hunger signals

Eating late at night can muddle your natural hunger cues. Typically, hormones such as leptin (which signals fullness) increase at night, while ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates hunger, decreases. Eating irregularly disrupts this balance, leading to unnecessary hunger pangs. Sticking to a regular daytime eating schedule can help reestablish your body's natural rhythms. If you must eat at night, opt for small portions of simpler snacks, such as soaked almonds or fresh fruit.

6. Support your liver’s night shift

Your liver is a remarkable organ that carries out crucial detoxification and hormone regulation tasks during nighttime hours (particularly between 10 PM and 2 AM). Late eating can hinder this detox process, resulting in feelings of sluggishness the next morning. To help your liver, consume dinner by 8 PM and enjoy a warm glass of water or herbal tea before bedtime.

7. Energy management for the day ahead

Eating at nighttime can rob your body of its energy reserves. Late-night insulin spikes can lead to blood sugar crashes by morning, leaving you feeling fatigued and moody. "Instead, your meals should fuel your day’s activities rather than preparing you for sleep", says the expert. Focus on having nourishing breakfasts and lunches so your energy can come from those meals instead!

8. Have a pre-sleep routine

Sleep plays a crucial role in nourishing your body by promoting repair and recovery through the production of melatonin. If you eat right before bed, you naturally reduce melatonin levels and hinder restful sleep. Create a calming pre-sleep routine that involves reading, gentle stretching, or meditation to divert your focus away from food.

9. Create regular patterns

Hormones function optimally with a consistent routine. If you eat at different times each day, it can disrupt your body's production of cortisol, insulin, and melatonin. To help your body stay in sync with its natural rhythms, try to establish a consistent meal and sleep schedule. Over time, your body will adapt and stop craving food at night, leading to healthier eating habits.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)