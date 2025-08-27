Gastroenterologist explains how late-night eating can trigger acidity, indigestion and other digestive woes

Late-night eating has become common for many, whether due to work shifts, stress, or habit. However, those late-night kitchen raids and unhealthy snacks can take a serious toll on your health over time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Surakshith T.K, senior consultant, gastroenterology and hepatology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla said, “Most individuals do not know that this harmless habit is indulging the body with loads of digestive problems like acidity and indigestion. Knowing the reasons why late-night eating is damaging the body can guide you towards better choices for your digestive system.” Also read | Late-night cravings? Stop your guilty snacking and try these 6 healthy alternatives Unhealthy snacking habits can lead to long-term effects on health.(Freepik)

Dr. Surakshith T.K further explained how late-night snacking can affect health, and lead to indigestion and acidity:

1. Interference with natural digestion cycles

The human body contains a natural circadian cycle that affects many of the body's functions, including digestion. Late-night eating diminishes the efficiency of the digestive process because the metabolism rate is slower when asleep. Inefficient digestion causes leftover food to remain in the stomach for extended hours and results in bloating, discomfort, and excessive acid production.

2. Overproduction of stomach acid

Later ingested foods during the evening, particularly fatty or spicy foods, make the stomach release excess acid. As digestion is almost over for the night, the body has fewer chances to neutralise or absorb the acid. Therefore, acid once again passes back into the esophagus and gives rise to the burning pain of heartburn, or as it is also called, acid reflux.

Late night snacking can lead to acid reflux.(Pexels)

3. Relaxation of the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES)

Lower esophageal sphincter is a name given to a sphincter that divides the stomach and esophagus. If you lie down after eating, especially after a large meal, the LES can relax more and allow the backflow of stomach acid into the esophagus. Acid reflux is formed through the backflow, which results in the painful symptom of heartburn and indigestion. Also read | Doctor explains why you should not eat after 8 PM: 'If you're eating late at night, you're spiking blood sugar'

4. Risk of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Late night food is a common and frequent occurrence. Frequent night eating in the early morning hours can provoke the onset of GERD, an ongoing illness in which acid reflux happens frequently and causes irritation and even injury to the esophagus. Untreated long-term GERD can result in chronic suffering, ulcers, and even permanent damage.

5. Digestive strain and poor sleep

Night eating disrupts sleep quality. Instead of resting, the body directs its energy to digesting, and this disrupts your sleeping pattern. Moreover, night-eating before bed works the digestive system unnecessarily, which compounds bloating, gas, and indigestion during the night. Also read | Having frequent nightmares? Maybe your midnight snack is responsible, says new study

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.