Doctor explains why you should not eat after 8 PM: 'If you're eating late at night, you're spiking blood sugar'

Late-night snacking or eating heavy meals close to bedtime has quietly become a habit for many, especially with busy schedules and irregular routines. But did you know this simple routine could actually be messing with your health in more ways than one? Dr. Josh Axe, a doctor of natural medicine, chiropractor, and clinical nutritionist, revealed in his March 5 post how late-night snacking can harm your health.

Why you should not eat after 8 PM

Dr. Josh wrote in the caption, “I've heard thousands of women say they have no idea where to start when it comes to balancing their hormones. This led me to create my free masterclass that walks you through the very best foods, herbs, and lifestyle habits you need in order to find true hormone balance.”

In his post, Dr. Josh shares a critical warning about the effects of late-night eating: "If you're eating at 8, 9, or 10 o'clock at night, do you know what you're doing? You're destroying your metabolism and your insulin. You're sabotaging your hormones."

How late-night eating impacts your health

He goes on to explain how late-night snacking disrupts both your sleep and metabolism, stressing that "You're spiking your insulin when your body should be making melatonin. Your body is supposed to be regenerating and healing at this time, and it shouldn't be creating a lot of insulin at night because it needs to start repairing itself and get into fat-burning mode."

Dr. Axe emphasises, "If you're eating late at night, you're triggering a blood sugar spike, which keeps your body in fat storage mode. So, the most important time not to eat is after 8 PM."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.