Want better sex and balanced hormones? From yoga to pumpkin seeds, know secret libido lifters for your love life

According to experts, traditional Indian wisdom understands that a proper diet directly affects sexual well-being together with libido strength and hormone stability. Dark Chocolate, garlic, dal, Yoga? The surprising sex-boosting foods and exercises you need to know.(Image by Pexels)

Forget pills, this ancient Indian diet boosts libido and hormones naturally

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanikka Malhotra, clinical dietician and diabetes educator, shared, “The testosterone production along with reproductive health in both sexes heavily depends on zinc which can be found in pumpkin seeds (kaddu ke beej), sesame seeds (til) and lentils (dal). The sponginess of blood vessels improves through magnesium consumption which derives from spinach (palak) and almonds (badam) and dark chocolate.”

Food rich in zinc like lentils, beef, cashews, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, etc., can be consumed. Zinc is not only important for skin development but also regulates metabolism and hormone levels.(Unsplash)

According to her, a healthy sex drive depends on having a balanced mood and hormones which omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts (akhrot) and flaxseeds (alsi) and Indian mackerel (bangda) support through their benefits. Kanikka Malhotra revealed, “Consuming sunflower seeds, peanuts and green leafy vegetables provides your body with antioxidant vitamin E to enhance blood circulation. Bananas (kela) along with chickpeas (chana) and whole grains (atta) with brown rice contain B vitamins that control neurotransmitters which determine sexual desire along with mood stability.”

She added, “Indian culinary spices garlic (lehsun) and chili (mirch) open blood vessels to enhance blood circulation which could result in better sexual arousal. Shatavari and methi which represent traditional Indian foods gain value in Ayurvedic practices for promoting hormonal health alongside vitality.”

Shatavari: Phytoestrogen and other natural phytochemicals present in Shatavari are extremely beneficial for women in PCOS. It helps rectify the hormonal imbalance. It has a powerful effect on insulin resistance.(Pixabay)

The combination of home-cooked meals made from unprocessed ingredients which include vegetables, whole grains and pulses and seeds and nuts provides benefits to both body and mind. Kanikka Malhotra highlighted, “The consumption of limited sugars together with fried foods protects our hormone systems from dangerous imbalances. The practice of Indian foods combined with responsible eating habits both sustains sexual well-being and hormonal balance to celebrate our physical and romantic connections.”

Unlock better sex with these ancient Yoga poses

Bringing her expertise to the same, Himani Pal, Resident Yogi and Wellness Expert at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Thailand's Krabi, asserted that personalised practices rooted in traditional Yoga and breathwork, help people reconnect with their inner selves. She said, “Whether it’s through hormone-balancing asanas, mindful nutrition, or simply the healing power of nature, every journey is thoughtfully designed to nourish the body, awaken the spirit and restore balance from within.”

4 Yoga asana for daily flexibility, strength and to boost arousal.(Photo by Blendtopia Smoothies on Unsplash)

According to the fitness expert, Yoga is an effective way to promote hormone balance and sexual health. Himani Pal said, “I recommend and emphasise on how lifestyle and diet have significant influence on hormone balance. Yoga has a significant impact on. Certain Yoga asanas such as Viparita Karani (legs-up-the-wall), Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) and Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) help in improving circulation to the pelvic area, stimulating the endocrine system and promoting peace of mind.”

She suggested, “When paired with conscious Pranayama or breathwork, these movements lower stress, a primary hormone disruptor, and build a deeper connection between the mind and body. Integrating these activities into your day-to-day life can improve hormone balance, energy levels, and general vitality. Food that are high in zinc, magnesium, omega-3s and healthy fats, like oysters, flaxseeds, avocados and dark chocolate, can naturally boost libido and hormone production.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.