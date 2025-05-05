Doctor shares ‘what your face is telling you about your health’: From dark circles to facial redness

We usually glance at our reflection to fix our hair or check for a pimple, but your face might be telling you a lot more than just how you look. Dr. Adrian, functional medicine doctor, MD in thyroid, PCO and gut health, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In one of his posts, he uncovers what your face might be revealing about your overall health. (Also read: Ambanis, Sachin Tendulkar's health coach reveals why bread is ‘gutter’ for your gut: ‘Most dangerous thing you can eat’ ) Is your face telling you something? Explore hidden health signs and conditions. (freepik )

1. Facial hair growth in women

• PCOS: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, along with adrenal gland and thyroid disorders, leads to hormonal imbalances that affect ovarian health.

2. Loss of outer eyebrows

• Hypothyroidism: A condition often associated with a slow metabolism.

• Low iodine levels: Iodine deficiency, commonly from inadequate dietary intake, especially if not consuming iodised salt.

3. Red, flushed face

• Histamine problems: Allergies and other conditions that can cause redness.

• Adrenal issues: Imbalances in cortisol production related to energy and stress levels.

4. Cracks in the corners of mouth

• Low vitamin B12: A common deficiency in vegetarians and vegans.

• Infections: Could be a sign of fungal or bacterial infections.

• Dry mouth or dehydration: Often due to inadequate hydration.

5. Dark circles under eyes

• Hormonal imbalances: Especially high estrogen levels.

• Anaemia: Low iron levels, often symbolised by a blood test or syringe, contribute to under-eye darkness.

6. Butterfly rash

• SLE (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus): A classic symptom of lupus.

• Rosacea: Redness that resembles rose petals.

• Sun exposure: UV rays act as a trigger for the rash.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.