Ambanis, Sachin Tendulkar's health coach reveals why bread is ‘gutter’ for your gut: ‘Most dangerous thing you can eat’

Do you eat bread every day for breakfast, perhaps without even thinking twice about it? Many of us reach for that comforting slice, unaware of how it might be affecting our health in the long run. Dr. Mickey Mehta, holistic health coach, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. According to Mid-Day, he was the wellness coach to several top industrialists and celebrities, including the Ambanis and even Sachin Tendulkar. Dr. Mickey Mehta warns against daily bread consumption, citing a health scare with his daughter linked to Auto Brewery Syndrome.(Pixabay)

In his February 21 post, he boldly stated, "Your gut will become a gutter if you eat bread every day." Here's why he believes it's time to rethink your daily bread habit. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 8 signs you are not eating enough protein in your diet: From hair thinning to overeating )

Dangers of daily bread consumption

He starts by highlighting how common it is for people to consume bread as part of their morning routine, asking, "What percentage of Indians eat bread for breakfast?" He shares that when he asks people about their breakfast choices, he often hears responses like, "I had tea and bread," "I had omelette and bread," "I had jam and bread," or even “I had poha and bread.”

He adds, "The white bread is the most dangerous thing you can ever eat. Auto brewery syndrome, which is what I encountered recently with my daughter." Dr. Mehta then tells the story of his daughter's health scare. She suddenly began feeling dizzy and light-headed, describing it as feeling “high, like alcohol.”

What is Auto Brewery Syndrome

Initially, it seemed like a one-off incident, but the next day, things took a more serious turn. They rushed her to the hospital, and thankfully, everything turned out normal. But Dr. Mehta says they soon realised that she had been consuming multigrain bread in large quantities, which led to what he calls "Auto Brewery Syndrome."

He explains, "Auto Brewery Syndrome means undigested bread turns into ethanol, or alcohol, which gives you the kind of feeling you get when you've had too much alcohol." Dr. Mehta urges his followers to rethink their bread habit, saying, "It's not just about avoiding Auto Brewery Syndrome, it's about avoiding bread completely because bread can literally kill you. Bread chokes your intestines, whether you have it toasted or untoasted."

What's the solution?

Dr. Mehta suggests that if you absolutely can't give up bread, eat it only when you're extremely hungry and nothing else is available. He also recommends incorporating Isabgol (psyllium husk) into your routine. "Isabgol can be had at night or first thing in the morning, so the sandwich effect of the swollen psyllium husk helps to cleanse your intestines and pushes the bread out."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.