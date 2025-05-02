Health coach shares 10 shocking signs your body is addicted to sugar: From weight gain to tooth decay

Do you find yourself reaching for sugary snacks more often than you’d like to admit? It’s easy to dismiss those cravings as a harmless indulgence, but what if they’re a sign of something deeper? Sugar addiction is a real thing, and it could be affecting your health in ways you might not even notice. Is sugar ruining your health? Discover 10 warning signs of sugar addiction. (Freepik)

Miruna Bashkar, a certified nutritionist and health coach, often shares insights related to health and wellness with her Insta family. In her March 23 post, she highlighted 10 surprising signs that your body might be addicted to sugar. (Also read: Nutritionist shares how children, adults and senior citizens can maintain proper protein intake )

Let’s take a look at the signs Miruna shared in her post:

1. Dull taste buds: Too much sugar overwhelms your taste buds, making even normal sweets seem less sweet.

2. Acne and premature ageing: Excess sugar decreases collagen and accelerates glycation, leading to skin issues like acne and premature ageing.

3. Muscle and joint pain: High sugar levels cause inflammation, resulting in aches and stiffness.

4. Tooth decay: Sugar feeds mouth bacteria, producing acids that lead to cavities and tooth decay.

5. Unstable energy: Sugar spikes your blood sugar, followed by crashes, making you feel drained and fatigued.

6. Digestive issues: Sugar feeds bad gut bacteria, disrupting gut health and causing digestive problems.

7. Weight gain: Excess sugar is stored as fat in your body, leading to unwanted weight gain.

8. Brain fog: High sugar intake leads to mental fatigue, making it hard to focus and think clearly.

9. Frequent cravings: Sugar triggers dopamine release, creating a cycle of constant cravings.

10. Weakened immunity: Sugar reduces the effectiveness of white blood cells, weakening your immune system and making you more susceptible to illness.

How to break free from sugar addiction?

Eat more protein and fibre – Helps control cravings and keeps you full longer.

Stay hydrated – Sometimes, thirst is mistaken for sugar cravings, so drink more water.

Gradually reduce sugar – Slowly cut back to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.