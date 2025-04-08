Young people losing glow too soon? Dermat explains why early collagen loss happens

Collagen is one of the most important proteins for healthy skin, responsible for maintaining its youthful glow, bouncy texture, and supple firmness. For good reason, this powerhouse protein takes the centre stage. But as we age, the collagen production decreases, giving way to the signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. Young people are seeing wrinkles. (Shutterstock)

Surprisingly, nowadays, it's not only restricted to old people; young people can also show early signs of ageing because of collagen loss.

Nutritionist Shilpa Arora took to Instagram to reveal the reasons behind early ageing and collagen loss in young people.

Reasons behind collagen loss in young kids

Young people have a tendency to consume junk, which negatively affect collagen production.(Shutterstock)

Collagen production naturally declines with age, but shockingly, even young people are experiencing early collagen loss. Modern lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and environmental factors are silently sabotaging this essential protein and beckoning early ageing.

Shipa shared these as the prime lifestyle reasons why:

Smoking

Alcohol

Exposure to harsh sun rays

Sugary foods

Junk food

A combination of poor lifestyle choices and environmental factors add to early collagen loss.

But the good news is that with adequate nutrition, one can help support their collagen production, strengthening it.

Collagen foods

Bone broth is ideal for non-vegetarians.(Shutterstock)

Shilpa elaborated that for collagen synthesis, vitamin C-rich foods play an essential role. They help boost the body’s natural collagen production and are important for maintaining healthy, youthful skin.

She also shared a few simple recipes and suggestions:

Blend amla with coconut water and curry leaves. This mix is rich in vitamin C and supports collagen production.

For non-vegetarians, she recommended bone broth, which is packed with nutrients that aid collagen synthesis.

Eggs and dairy products are also beneficial, as they contain key amino acids essential for collagen production.

