What’s DIY collagen? Here’s everything you need to know

DIY collagen supplements have taken the health world by storm, offering an affordable way to boost skin, joints, and overall health without breaking the bank. But what exactly is it? DIY versions can be made by simmering animal bones or blending plant-based ingredients.

Collagen supplement Vs DIY Collagen supplement

Collagen is a vital protein found in the skin, bones, joints, and connective tissues, providing structure, elasticity, and strength. As we age, collagen production naturally decreases, especially after the mid-20s, leading to visible signs of ageing such as wrinkles and joint discomfort.

Collagen supplements, available in powders, capsules, and gummies, help replenish lost collagen, improving skin elasticity and joint health. Prices typically range from ₹800 to ₹2000. Supplementing collagen between the ages of 20 and 30 can support healthy skin, reduce wrinkles, and promote joint flexibility.

On the other hand, DIY collagen supplements can be made from common kitchen items like carrots, amla, or by simmering animal bones and blending plant-based ingredients like spirulina with vitamin C-rich fruits.

"While they are cost-effective, hygiene is crucial to prevent bacterial contamination, and individuals with allergies should proceed with caution," explains Dr Ashwini R. Mahesh, Consultant Dermatologist at SPARSH Hospital, Yelahanka.

How to make DIY collagen

Creating your own collagen supplement at home is simple, budget-friendly, and great for skin and joint health. Dr Noopur Jain, Chief Consultant Dermatologist at Skinzest, suggests using agar powder, spirulina, citrus zest, powdered nuts and seeds, hemp protein, turmeric, flaxseed or chia seeds, and ashwagandha. Start by sun-drying citrus zest and grinding nuts and seeds into a fine powder. Mix all ingredients thoroughly and blend for a uniform texture. Store in an airtight container for up to a month.

For a quicker alternative, try Anjoani Bhoj’s recipe from Instagram. Blend red cabbage, grapes, apples, blueberries, and water to create a nutrient-rich drink. Both options are natural, wholesome, and easy to incorporate into your routine.

Moreover, homemade collagen can be consumed regularly, but it's essential to monitor both the dosage and consistency.

Pros and cons

DIY collagen supplements come with plenty of perks. They can boost skin elasticity, hydration, and firmness, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Collagen also strengthens hair and nails by providing essential amino acids, which improve hair thickness and reduce brittleness. Plus, it supports gut health and promotes joint health, especially for those with osteoarthritis or joint pain.

However, there are a few downsides. "Collagen from certain sources, like shellfish, can trigger allergic reactions in some people, causing irritation or rashes. Overconsumption may lead to gastrointestinal issues like bloating or an upset stomach. There's also a risk of contamination with heavy metals if the collagen is sourced from non-organic bones," says Dr Neha Khuraana, MD, a Board-certified Dermatologist and founder of House of Aesthetics, Delhi.

Excessive collagen intake, especially if it's high in calcium, can lead to hypercalcemia, causing symptoms like nausea and fatigue. Sourcing carefully and using moderation is key to enjoying the benefits without the risks.