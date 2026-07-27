UP plans defence, FDI conclave ahead of assembly polls to boost investment

With assembly elections just months away, the Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to host a major Uttar Pradesh Defence and FDI Conclave-2026 in Lucknow. The event aims to position the state as India’s premier hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace. The Uttar Pradesh government is planning a Defence and FDI Conclave in Lucknow to attract investment ahead of the 2027 assembly election (@CMOfficeUP X/ ANI)

This conclave, alongside the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) and a planned Ground Breaking Ceremony, represents the state’s trio of major investment drives scheduled for this year, preceding the polls expected in March–April 2027.

State officials said the conclave, tentatively planned for September–October, will focus on accelerating industrial growth within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).

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Focus on defence corridor, global manufacturers The government aims to attract global investors, defence PSUs, and private sector leaders. Organisers plan to finalise the specific dates around the 4th UPITS, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, running from September 25 to 29.

The core objective is to cement UP’s status as the country’s largest defence manufacturing hub by fostering synergy between industry leaders, DPSUs, aerospace firms, research institutions and government agencies.

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Key selling points for the state will include its strategic location, robust expressway connectivity, availability of industrial land, single-window clearance systems, and improved law and order.

The invitation list features major industry players including HAL, BEL, BEML, Tata, Adani, Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin, alongside research bodies like DRDO. Significant MSME participation is also anticipated, with companies such as MKU Ltd, PTC Industries, ideaForge and Skyroot expected to attend.