UPDIC poised to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ in defence production

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is witnessing significant progress, attracting major investments and demonstrating commitment to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in the defence and aerospace sector, stated a press release from the state government. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries during a seminar on the defence industrial corridor as part of DEFEXPO20, at UP pavilion, Vrindavan Yojna, in Lucknow. (HT File)

Competitive and attractive incentives offered under the Defence and Aerospace Units and Employment Promotion Policy of Uttar Pradesh and creation of required infrastructure have resulted, so far, in attracting 114 investment intents with a proposed investment of ₹24,510.60 crore and potential employment generation of 41,667.

Significantly, 34 investment projects worth ₹3585.85 crore are ready to be included in the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony. These projects are spread across Aligarh, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow nodes of the defence industrial corridor and would generate over 8,530 employment opportunities.

Among major companies which have proposed investment in defence industrial corridor include BrahMos Aerospace and Areolloy Technologies at Lucknow, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, Global Engineers Ltd and WB Electronics India Ltd at Jhansi, Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd, Ananth Technologies and Genser Aerospace at Kanpur, Anchor Research Labs LLP and Amitec Electronics at Aligarh.

These investors have either established their units or are implementing their projects. These are major investment proposals, and not all of them will necessarily be included in the groundbreaking ceremony, the government added in the press release.