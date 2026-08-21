Fresh uncertainty over India's tour of Bangladesh as BCCI, BCB discuss possible schedule: ‘The dates may be shifted’
India's Bangladesh tour faces fresh uncertainty, with BCB president Tamim Iqbal saying both boards remain in talks and the September dates may shift.
India's scheduled tour of Bangladesh next month could be postponed yet again, with Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal confirming that discussions with the BCCI over the series are still ongoing. India are currently scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh, beginning with the opening ODI on September 3. However, with less than two weeks remaining before the proposed start of the tour, uncertainty continues over whether the series will go ahead on the announced dates.
“Both boards remain in discussion about the India series,” Tamim said at a press conference in Dhaka. “The dates may be shifted here or there.” The latest uncertainty emerged after the BCB announced the schedule for its new age-group competition, the Game Development Trophy. All matches in the tournament are currently scheduled to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur between August 28 and September 9, overlapping with India's proposed tour.
Asked whether the scheduling of the tournament indicated that India's visit was unlikely to take place as planned, Tamim insisted that the domestic competition could be moved at short notice. “This tournament is being held in Mirpur but it can be shifted to the Basundhara ground in two minutes,” he said. “If the India series is locked and fixed, we will schedule it accordingly.”
India tour already postponed once
India's visit was initially scheduled for August 2025 before being postponed to September 2026. The BCB subsequently announced in January that the teams would play three ODIs and three T20Is across Dhaka and Chattogram. The BCCI, however, has not publicly announced or confirmed the itinerary, leaving doubts over the series even as the proposed opening match approaches.
Relations between the two cricket boards had also deteriorated significantly earlier this year. Tensions intensified after Kolkata Knight Riders withdrew Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. The BCB, then led by Aminul Islam, later declined to send Bangladesh to the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India. There have, however, been signs of an improvement in relations since Tamim took over as BCB president. Earlier this month, he travelled to India and reportedly visited the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
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Tamim's latest remarks suggest the tour has not been called off, but the dates remain fluid. With September 3 rapidly approaching, both boards will now need to finalise the itinerary soon if the six-match series is to take place during the originally announced window.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More