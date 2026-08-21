Quote of the day by Andrew Garfield: ‘Sadness is kind of a gift. It’s a lovely thing to feel, in a way, because…’

Andrew Garfield might have burst onto the scene with The Amazing Spider-Man films and will likely be forever associated with the Marvel superhero, but his body of work is diverse enough to have something for every audience.

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From The Social Network to Hacksaw Ridge, Tick, Tick... Boom! to We Live in Time, he has delivered phenomenal performances on screen time and again. He is also a popular face in theatre with shows like Death of a Salesman and Angels in America under his belt.

But more importantly, Andrew is a ray of sunshine with an infectious laugh that has touched many hearts. He turned 43 yesterday, and to commemorate the day, today’s quote is an excerpt from his conversation with Elmo on Sesame Street in 2024.

The quote reads, “Sadness is kind of a gift. It’s a lovely thing to feel, in a way, because it means you really love somebody when you miss them.”