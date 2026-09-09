High-protein sattu kadhi recipe: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's healthier take on the classic homemade favourite

Nutrition is one of the most important pillars of good health, and what you put on your plate can play a key role in supporting a balanced diet. But eating well does not always mean giving up the comforting, familiar dishes you love. Sometimes, a simple switch in ingredients can add more nutritional value to an everyday meal while keeping its traditional flavours intact. Even classic homemade recipes like kadhi can get a wholesome upgrade with a few thoughtful changes.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a nutritious twist on the classic kadhi, swapping traditional besan for sattu to give the comforting dish an added boost of protein. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the chef highlights, “Good nutrition can be part of the meals you already love. This National Nutrition Week, we’re giving classic Kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu. A simple addition that brings more goodness to an everyday favourite. Small changes can make a wholesome difference.”