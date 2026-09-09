High-protein sattu kadhi recipe: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's healthier take on the classic homemade favourite
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives a high-protein twist to the classic kadhi recipe, using sattu instead of besan!
Nutrition is one of the most important pillars of good health, and what you put on your plate can play a key role in supporting a balanced diet. But eating well does not always mean giving up the comforting, familiar dishes you love. Sometimes, a simple switch in ingredients can add more nutritional value to an everyday meal while keeping its traditional flavours intact. Even classic homemade recipes like kadhi can get a wholesome upgrade with a few thoughtful changes.
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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a nutritious twist on the classic kadhi, swapping traditional besan for sattu to give the comforting dish an added boost of protein. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the chef highlights, “Good nutrition can be part of the meals you already love. This National Nutrition Week, we’re giving classic Kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu. A simple addition that brings more goodness to an everyday favourite. Small changes can make a wholesome difference.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the kadhi:
- 2 to 3 tbsp sattu
- 1½ cups yoghurt
- 3½ cups water
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ¾ tsp red chilli powder
- 2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste
- Salt, to taste
For tempering:
- 2 tbsp ghee
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 2 dried red chillies, stemmed and broken
- 6 to 8 curry leaves
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
For garnish:
- Fresh coriander sprig
Method
- Add the yoghurt to a large bowl along with sattu, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and ginger-green chilli paste. Whisk well until the mixture is smooth.
- Gradually add three and a half cups of water while continuing to whisk. Make sure the sattu and yoghurt are well incorporated and the mixture has a smooth, pourable consistency.
- Heat ghee in a deep pan or kadhai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Next, add the cumin seeds, asafoetida and broken dried red chillies. Sauté briefly until the spices become fragrant.
- Add the curry leaves, followed by the sliced onion. Sauté for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion turns translucent and soft.
- Slowly pour the prepared yoghurt-sattu mixture into the pan while stirring continuously. This helps prevent the yoghurt from curdling and ensures the mixture remains smooth.
- Cook the kadhi over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it is heated through and slightly thickened. Avoid cooking it over very high heat.
- Transfer the hot kadhi to a serving bowl, garnish with a fresh coriander sprig and serve immediately. It can be enjoyed on its own or paired with rice or roti.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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