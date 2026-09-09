Do you know which roti has the most protein, fibre, iron, calcium, magnesium? Hint: it is not wheat roti

If your daily dinner routine revolves around just wheat rotis, it might be time to shake up your roti game. In a September 8 Instagram post, Ahmedabad-based nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shared a complete breakdown of non-wheat flours, detailing which grains benefit most and which to skip. Also read | Is your daily roti healthy? Gastroenterologist explains how wheat roti spikes blood sugar; offers alternatives

"If roti is a daily part of your meals, don’t just stick to the same atta every day," she shared, adding, "Try adding jowar, ragi, bajra, jau and amaranth (rajgira) to your rotation. These grains can add more fibre, protein, iron, calcium, magnesium and other micronutrients to your diet, while also keeping your meals more diverse and filling."

Kiran also added that wheat does not need to be banished: "And no, you don’t need to completely stop eating wheat roti. The key is variety — rotate your grains and choose what suits your body best."

To help you decide which roti belongs on your plate, here is how each grain stacks up based on Kiran’s recommendations: