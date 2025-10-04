Fortis gastroenterologist says include ‘jowar, bajra and ragi rotis’ in your diet; shares their amazing health benefits

We often eat rotis out of habit, but did you know that different types can actually benefit your health in unique ways? From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, the right choice can make a difference. Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, shares in his October 3 Instagram post the best options for your health. (Also read: US gastroenterologist explains why most supplements are waste of money and effort: 'They only work when your gut…' ) Different rotis offer unique health benefits, reveals gastroenterologist.(AI generated image )

Why should you rethink giving up roti

"Stop eating roti? You'll often hear this advice from health experts these days, but giving up such an important part of Indian meals is impractical," says Dr Shubham.

He adds, "In India, most people eat whole wheat roti regularly. Yes, whole wheat roti can sometimes cause blood sugar spikes and contribute to weight gain, but there are better alternatives depending on your health needs."

Which rotis can boost your health

Dr Shubham further lists different types of rotis and shares their numerous health benefits:

Jowar (sorghum) roti is a great option for those with diabetes or weight concerns. It's gluten-free, low in calories, and high in fibre, which supports gut health.

is a great option for those with diabetes or weight concerns. It's gluten-free, low in calories, and high in fibre, which supports gut health. Ragi (finger millet) roti is rich in calcium and iron, helping strengthen bones and boost haemoglobin levels, almost like a natural supplement.

is rich in calcium and iron, helping strengthen bones and boost haemoglobin levels, almost like a natural supplement. Bajra (pearl millet) roti is also rich in iron, fibre, and protein, making it ideal for diabetics and for those looking to lose weight or repair muscles.

is also rich in iron, fibre, and protein, making it ideal for diabetics and for those looking to lose weight or repair muscles. Oats roti contains dietary fibre and beta-glucan, which can help lower cholesterol and support heart health.

"Every type of roti does more than just fill your stomach, it can make a difference for everything from blood sugar levels to heart health," Dr Shubham concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.