AIIMS gastroenterologist suggests low-FODMAP swaps for fruits and veggies that trigger gut issues

Fruits and vegetables are often considered the cornerstone of a healthy diet, but for people with sensitive guts, certain produce can trigger bloating, gas, and digestive distress. While avoiding them altogether may seem like the only solution, the good news is that you don’t always have to give up your favourites - you can simply switch to gentler, low-FODMAP alternatives that are kinder to your stomach. Some fruits and vegetables can be harsh for people with a sensitive gut - Dr Sethi suggests alternatives that are gentler.(Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shares low-FODMAP alternatives to common fruits and vegetables that often trigger digestive discomfort in people with sensitive guts. In an Instagram video posted on October 3, he suggests simple food swaps that are easier to digest and gentler on the stomach.

What is FODMAP?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, FODMAP is an acronym for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols - types of short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the small intestine. For some people, consuming foods high in FODMAPs can trigger digestive discomfort, leading to symptoms such as cramping, bloating, gas, constipation, or diarrhea.

Swap apples for kiwis

Dr Sethi recommends switching to kiwi fruit, in case apples cause bloating or gas. Kiwis are lower in FODMAP content, and good for gut and digestive health.

Swap cherries for strawberries

According to Dr Sethi, “If you eat cherries and they trigger gut issues, swap them for strawberries, a gentler, low FODMAP fruit.”

Swap ripe bananas for green bananas

Ripe bananas might cause bloating, so the gastroenterologist suggests switching to slightly green bananas, which is the low FODMAP version.

Swap cauliflower for zucchini

According to Dr Sethi, “If you eat cauliflower and it leads to bloating, swap it for zucchini, which is a low FODMAP veggie.”

Swap asparagus for okra

The gastroenterologist suggests swapping asparagus for okra, which is easier to digest, in case the former leaves you bloated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.